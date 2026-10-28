Luxury round-the-world cruise ends abruptly as fuel costs skyrocket

Villa Vie Residences’ Odyssey cruise ship passengers sit on an EV vehicle at a hotel in Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk province, on October 28, 2026. Around 200 passengers who paid to live on a cruise ship while travelling the world were abruptly left in a Cambodian port after the company ran out of money, an official said on October 28. (Photo by TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP via Getty Images)

A luxury cruise around the world has abruptly stopped, stranding passengers in Cambodia, as its operator blamed skyrocketing fuel costs.

The Villa Vie Odyssey, a luxury vessel with rooms costing up to $11,000 a month, will disembark passengers and crew and find temporary accommodation, per a Tuesday online release.

The vessel can carry up to 650 passengers, according to its U.S.-based operator Villa Vie Residences, and has been on a continuous voyage around the world for two years since it departed Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Its amenities include a fitness center and spa, a business center, three restaurants, five bars and lounges and complimentary alcoholic beverages.

The cruise drew international attention as it was marketed as a residential cruise offering a permanent home at sea while visiting hundreds of destinations.