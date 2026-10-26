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Deadly security risks prompt updated travel warnings for 13 countries

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The U.S. State Department has updated travel advisories for several Middle Eastern countries, warning of potential armed attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi forces and threats targeting Americans.

Five countries — Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen — are listed under the department’s highest advisory level, Level 4, which warns Americans not to travel.

Eight others, including Israel, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, are designated Level 3, urging travelers to reconsider their plans.

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While the advisory levels largely remained unchanged, all 13 advisories were updated on Friday. 

The advisories cited recent attacks by Iranian-supported Houthis, including strikes on Riyadh’s airport in Saudi Arabia and “other critical infrastructure,” the department said.

Man looking at airport table in Middle East

The U.S. State Department has updated travel advisories for 13 Middle Eastern countries, warning Americans about escalating security threats and potential armed attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi forces. A man is seen looking at flights to Saudi Arabia above. (Piyas Biswas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The attacks have resulted in civilian deaths and widespread travel disruptions, with the State Department warning that the hostilities “have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area.”

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Americans traveling to the region also face additional risks, including health concerns in Iraq and Yemen, officials said.

Men walking in Riyadh airport

The State Department cited attacks on Riyadh’s airport, seen above, and other critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia as part of its updated travel warnings for the Middle East. (AFP via Getty Images)

Kidnapping and hostage-taking were listed as additional concerns in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, according to the State Department.

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Civil unrest was also cited as a risk in Iran, Iraq, Israel, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.

An Iranian woman walks past an anti-US banner in Tehran on July 19, 2026.

Recent attacks in the Middle East could lead to further instability, putting travelers at risk of unexpected disruptions and security emergencies, the State Department said.  (Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images)

The State Department encourages Americans traveling to these countries to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security alerts and updates from U.S. embassies.

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Americans are also urged to monitor local news, prepare to shelter in place if conditions worsen and have an emergency departure plan that does not rely on U.S. government assistance.

Fox News Digital reached out to the State Department for additional information.

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The updates follow several other recent travel warnings issued by the State Department.

The U.S. Embassy compound in Riyadh shows visible damage after reported drone strikes, with the surrounding city skyline in view.

The State Department encouraged Americans traveling to countries covered by its updated Middle East advisories to enroll in a program providing security alerts from U.S. embassies. (AFP via Getty Images)

Last week, the State Department raised its travel advisory for Kenya from Level 2, “Exercise Increased Caution,” to Level 3, “Reconsider Travel,” citing health risks, crime, civil unrest, kidnapping and terrorism.

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At around the same time, officials warned Americans traveling to China of the risk of wrongful detention, electronic surveillance and restrictions that could prevent them from leaving the country.

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