The MICHELIN Guide Manila and Environs & Cebu 2027 Selection Reveals All 10 MICHELIN-Starred Restaurants Among 127 Recommended Establishments Across the Regions

The MICHELIN Guide Manila and Environs & Cebu 2027 features 127 establishments, including 10 MICHELIN-Starred, 31 MICHELIN Bib Gourmand and 86 MICHELIN-Selected restaurants.

FLOW earns One MICHELIN Star, joining all restaurants that successfully retain their distinctions.

Inspectors observe a stronger expression of Filipino culinary identity, driven by local ingredients, regional traditions and a new generation of culinary talent.

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The MICHELIN Guide today unveiled the second edition of The MICHELIN Guide Manila and Environs & Cebu 2027 at the MICHELIN Guide Restaurant Ceremony held at Manila Marriott Hotel, Newport World Resorts. The selection includes 1 Two MICHELIN Stars restaurant, 9 One MICHELIN Star restaurants (1 new), 31 MICHELIN Bib Gourmand establishments (8 new, 2 promoted), and 86 MICHELIN-Selected restaurants (18 new), for a total of 127 recommended establishments.



MICHELIN GUIDE 2027

The 2027 selection reflects a Philippine dining scene that continues to grow in confidence and culinary identity. Across Manila, Cebu, Pampanga and Cavite, MICHELIN Inspectors observed chefs drawing inspiration from local ingredients, traditions and regional heritage, while a new generation of culinary talent continues to elevate the country’s gastronomic landscape. Filipino cuisine accounted for nearly 60% of newly selected establishments, highlighting growing pride in the nation’s culinary culture.

“The Philippines continues to impress with the way its culinary scene is evolving while remaining deeply connected to its roots. Our Inspectors found chefs expressing a growing confidence in showcasing local ingredients, traditions and regional flavors, while bringing fresh perspectives and creativity to their craft. The result is a dining landscape that is increasingly diverse, distinctive and reflective of the country’s rich gastronomic heritage,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide.

Helm Retains Two MICHELIN Stars

Helm (Makati) retains its Two MICHELIN Stars, reaffirming its place among the Philippines’ most exceptional dining destinations. Led by Chef Josh Boutwood, the restaurant continues to impress Inspectors with creative seasonal menus that blend precision, bold flavors and refined craftsmanship.

FLOW Earns One MICHELIN Star

The major addition to this year’s selection is FLOW (Makati), which enters the Guide with One MICHELIN Star. Led by Chef Kevin Jonathan Uy, the restaurant impressed Inspectors through carefully crafted dishes, thoughtful technique and a clear culinary vision grounded in local ingredients and flavors.

8 Restaurants Retain One MICHELIN Star

All previously awarded One MICHELIN Star restaurants successfully retain their distinction, reflecting continued excellence and consistency.

The 8 restaurants retaining One MICHELIN Star are: Asador Alfonso (Cavite), Celera (Makati), Gallery by Chele (Taguig), Hapag (Makati), Inatô (Makati), Kása Palma (Makati), Linamnam (Parañaque), and Toyo Eatery (Makati). Together, these restaurants showcase the diversity, creativity and consistently high standards that continue to shape the Philippine gastronomic landscape.

31 MICHELIN Bib Gourmand Restaurants Highlights Outstanding Quality and Value

The 2027 MICHELIN Bib Gourmand selection recognizes 31 establishments, including 8 new additions and 2 promotions. The category continues to highlight restaurants offering high-quality food at moderate prices while showcasing the diversity of Philippine dining culture.

86 MICHELIN-Selected Restaurants Reflect Growing Diversity

The MICHELIN-Selected category now features 86 restaurants, including 18 new additions. Together, these establishments reflect the growing depth, creativity and diversity of the Philippine culinary landscape.

MICHELIN Special Awards Recognize Exceptional Professionals

The MICHELIN Special Awards celebrate talented individuals whose passion, skill and dedication contribute to memorable dining experiences.

Four professionals were recognized for their outstanding contributions to hospitality and gastronomy in the Philippines.

MICHELIN Opening of the Year Award: Chef Frances Tariga brings a fresh international perspective to Manila at Tadhanà (Makati) , a deeply personal reimagining of Filipino cuisine expressed through refined techniques and creative presentation.

Chef brings a fresh international perspective to Manila at , a deeply personal reimagining of Filipino cuisine expressed through refined techniques and creative presentation. MICHELIN Young Chef Award: A seafarer-turned-chef, Chef Francis Lacson of Digámo (Marikina) shows exceptional talent and clear vision in a modern, personal expression of Filipino cuisine with a strong sense of place and cultural identity.

A seafarer-turned-chef, Chef shows exceptional talent and clear vision in a modern, personal expression of Filipino cuisine with a strong sense of place and cultural identity. MICHELIN Service Award: Restaurant Manager Clyde Joshua Zafra leads his young team at Tito Boy (Pampanga) with assuredness and energy, pairing thoughtful recommendations with genuine warmth that captures the welcoming spirit of Pampanga.

Restaurant Manager leads his young team at with assuredness and energy, pairing thoughtful recommendations with genuine warmth that captures the welcoming spirit of Pampanga. MICHELIN Exceptional Cocktails Award: Ron Job Sanchez, Bar Beverage Manager at Automat (Makati), brings exceptional creativity to his cocktail list, using fermentation, infusion, clarification, house-made herbal oils and fat-washing to craft complex, food-friendly drinks.

The full selection of The MICHELIN Guide Manila and Environs & Cebu 2027 is available on the MICHELIN Guide website and mobile application.

The 2027 MICHELIN Guide Manila and Environs & Cebu at a Glance:

1 Two MICHELIN Stars

9 One MICHELIN Star (1 New)

31 MICHELIN Bib Gourmand (8 New, 2 Promoted)

86 MICHELIN-Selected (18 New)

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