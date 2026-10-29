Casio to Release Lightweight Mechanical Watch with Excellent Readability

TOKYO, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced the release of the CMK‑100, a lightweight mechanical timepiece with excellent readability. Combining comfort and practicality, the watch is suitable for a variety of occasions, from everyday use to business settings.

The new CMK‑100, powered by an automatic movement, is designed for practicality in day-to-day life, with a lightweight construction and excellent readability. Developed in response to growing demand for mechanical watches, the watch is a handsome accompaniment to daily living.

The case is made with lightweight titanium, providing a comfortable fit even during extended wear. The case and bezel feature a hairline finish that gives the metal a refined appearance. A matte texture on the dial minimizes reflected light to ensure the time is easy to read. Raised indexes with multiple layers of phosphorescent paint create a strong contrast against the dial, ensuring excellent readability in the dark and in a wide range of other light conditions.

With 10-bar water resistance, the CMK‑100 is well suited for everyday use and outdoor activities alike. It is powered by a Made-in-Japan automatic movement.

Guided by the Casio Purpose — “Through the power to put wonder at hand, bring new levels of joy to lives one by one” — Casio has brought new value to the world in its timepiece business. Looking ahead, the company will continue to go beyond the practical function of timekeeping in watches, offering diverse functions and distinctive designs that deliver new joys of watch-wearing and thrills of discovery.

Model Dial Band CMK‑100TD‑1A Black Titanium CMK‑100TC‑1A Black Nylon CMK‑100TCC‑8A Gray Nylon CMK‑100TL‑1A Black Leather CMK‑100TCL‑5A Brown Leather

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