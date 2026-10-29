From Pasar Pagi to Neighbourhood Fresh Marts: The Founders Behind Segi Fresh’s Growth

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As Segi Fresh celebrates its 32nd anniversary, the founders behind the Malaysian Fresh Mart brand reflect on a journey from traditional market trading to a growing network of neighbourhood Fresh Marts.

The journey began in 1984, when Dato’ Chui, then just 16 years old, started his business with RM2,000 in start-up support from his family. With a tricycle, he began selling potatoes, onions, garlic and dried chillies at pasar pagi and pasar malam.

In 1994, he ventured into agricultural wholesaling, opening his first wholesale outlet with business partners, marking an important milestone in Segi Fresh’s 32-year business journey.

The transition into supermarket retailing around 2012 was not straightforward. Facing operational and financial pressures, Dato’ Chui spent about six months managing a store himself and travelled to China to learn about modern retail practices.

“Past success can make you think you know everything, but experience from one business does not necessarily work in another,” recalled Dato’ Chui, Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Segi Value Holdings.

Mr. Chia Ah Keong, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Segi Fresh, helped translate that trading experience into a retail model capable of serving more communities. While Dato’ Chui focused on overall strategy and business direction, Mr. Chia worked on strengthening store operations, supply chains and people development.

“Traditional markets have their strengths, but serving more communities takes more than a few people’s experience,” said Mr. Chia. “Processes, people, supply chains and culture must develop together.“



Two founders of Segi Fresh. From left Dato’ Chui Ah Hock and Mr. Chia Ah Keong

Today, Segi Fresh’s neighbourhood model combines fresh produce, poultry, meat and seafood with everyday groceries, supported by integrated sourcing, distribution and logistics. Its vision, “To Be Malaysia’s Top 1 Fresh Mart,” is intended to raise standards in freshness, value, convenience and customer experience, not simply expand store numbers.

Following the introduction of its refreshed brand identity and store concept in Bidor, Perak, in September, Segi Fresh is preparing to open two new stores in Tanjong Karang, Selangor, on 31 October 2026.

For its founders, the anniversary marks both how far the business has come and the work ahead: bringing freshness closer to more Malaysian communities.

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