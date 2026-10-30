3 killed, 5 injured at popular tourist hot spot after rocks suddenly tumble down

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At least three people were killed at Cappadocia, a popular tourist destination in central Turkey, when a rockfall occurred Thursday, officials said.

The rockfall took place at around 3:15 p.m. local time that day, according to Reuters.

After the area experienced heavy rain, the rockfall came from a volcanic geological formation called a “fairy chimney,” the same source said.

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The name comes from the tall, narrow, often cone-shaped rock formations that resemble chimneys, with the “fairy” reference tied to local folklore.

Rock fragments from the fairy chimney broke off and fell onto people near the Goreme Open-Air Museum, Nevsehir Gov. Huseyin Kok told reporters.

Three people died and five were injured, according to The Associated Press.

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“We hope that there are no other casualties,” Kok said, according to AP.

“We are deeply saddened.”

Kok said two of the three people killed were Turkish nationals but did not provide information about the third individual, the AP reported.

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It is unclear whether the dead and injured were tourists, employees or others.

Rescue teams were searching through rubble at the rockfall, according to the governor.

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Cappadocia, located in central Turkey, southeast of the capital Ankara, is known for its distinctive fairy chimneys, cave dwellings and ancient rock-cut churches.

The tragedy follows other fatal accidents involving tourists at popular destinations this month.

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Earlier in October, a 55-year-old Brazilian tourist was fatally struck in the head by a piece of roofing material that blew off during strong winds while he was visiting Taliesin West, a historic Arizona landmark designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

Also in October, a 36-year-old American tourist died after falling approximately 1,000 feet down a steep mountain slope in Italy’s Dolomites while vacationing with her family.

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Reuters and The Associated Press contributed reporting.

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