Norwegian shares surge 13% on earnings beat, guidance raise

Norwegian Sky, a 77,104 GT Sun-class cruise ship owned and operated by Norwegian Cruise Line, sails the Tagus River after departure from the cruise terminal on Sept. 2, 2025, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings surged 13% Thursday after the company posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and raised its outlook for the full year.

The cruise line reported third-quarter revenue of $2.95 billion, topping Wall Street expectations of $2.88 billion, according to analyst estimates from LSEG.

Net income for the period was $491 million, or $1.07 per share.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $937 million, which exceeded Norwegian’s previous guidance of $874 million. Adjusted EPS was $1.12, exceeding previous guidance of 90 cents and outpacing analysts’ expectations of 94 cents, per LSEG.

Norwegian also raised its full-year guidance, citing its stronger-than-expected third-quarter performance. The company now expects 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $2.55 billion and adjusted EPS of about $1.70.

The report said the company’s bookings had “improved modestly” since its last report but remain below its optimal range.

Norwegian said it will emphasize new marketing strategies, including the launch of a new marketing platform in January. It also said it anticipates that enhancements such as a new waterpark at its Great Stirrup Cay private island will support stronger demand.

Also on Thursday, Norwegian announced that Chief Financial Officer Mark Kempa will step down after more than 25 years at the company. Meghan Montana, currently chief strategy officer, will take over the role starting Jan. 1.