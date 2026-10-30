Egyptian student wins inaugural Open Innovation Challenge with VELORA, a watch concept set for production with a portion of sales proceeds supporting a breast cancer organisation in Egypt

HONG KONG, Oct. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Bernhard H. Mayer®, QNET‘s Swiss luxury brand for fine jewellery and timepieces, has named Egyptian design student Fatema Tarek El Sayed the winner of its inaugural Bernhard H. Mayer® Open Innovation Challenge. Her winning concept, VELORA, will be developed into a Bernhard H. Mayer® timepiece, connecting emerging design talent with Swiss watchmaking expertise and support for women affected by breast cancer.



QNET’s Bernhard H. Mayer® Brings Emerging Design Talent Into Swiss Watchmaking

Fatema, a student at the Faculty of Arts and Design at October University for Modern Sciences and Arts in Egypt will travel to Biel, Switzerland, as part of her prize. She will gain first-hand exposure to Swiss watchmaking and work alongside the brand’s experts as her concept is adapted for production. The finished timepiece is set to be unveiled in October 2027, with a portion of sales proceeds supporting a breast cancer organisation in Egypt.

Launched in October 2025 as part of the brand’s Pink October breast cancer awareness initiative, the challenge invited young designers across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to create an original watch concept inspired by hope, strength, and compassion for women affected by breast cancer. In collaboration with arts and design institutions across the region, Bernhard H. Mayer® offered students an opportunity to develop with the potential to become a finished timepiece.

Mattias Mildenborn, Chief Executive Officer of QNET, said, “Fatema’s achievement shows the value of connecting emerging talent with industry expertise across borders. Through Bernhard H. Mayer®, we can give a young designer the opportunity to develop her idea with Swiss watchmaking specialists and see it become a finished timepiece. This challenge reflects our belief that business can create opportunities for people while supporting a meaningful cause.”

The initiative reflects Bernhard H. Mayer®‘s commitment to preserving its watchmaking heritage while encouraging a new generation of designers. By bringing students into contact with experienced watchmaking specialists, the challenge connects creative education with practical product development.

VELORA draws its inspiration from the metamorphosis of a moth emerging from its cocoon, a symbol Fatema connected to the experiences of women who have faced breast cancer.

Fatema said: “What I am most proud of is that this project taught me that design can communicate something beyond its appearance; it can carry a message, create an emotional connection, and give meaning to an experience of resilience. Winning this challenge is an incredible honour, and I am excited to see where this idea takes me and to learn from the world of Swiss watchmaking.”

Dr. Tarek Saleh, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Design at October University for Modern Sciences and Arts, said: “We are immensely proud of Fatema. Opportunities like this allow students to move beyond academic projects and experience what it means to develop a design with a real brief, a real audience, and a real purpose. Seeing her concept move towards becoming an actual timepiece is an exceptional experience for both Fatema and our institution.

Fatema’s achievement was celebrated at an event in Cairo, Egypt, attended by representatives from Bernhard H. Mayer®, QNET, academia and the creative community.

The Bernhard Open Innovation Challenge has also received international recognition, winning two Bronze Stevie Awards in the categories of Most Innovative Social Impact and Most Innovative Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility.

Source