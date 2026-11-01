From IFA Berlin to CES 2027: OlloBot Continues Its Journey in Emotional Companionship

HONG KONG, Nov. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — AI companion robot brand OlloBot made its European debut at IFA Berlin 2026, where its AI companion robot OlloNi SS1 was named an Honoree in the Best in Home & Entertainment category of the IFA Innovation Awards. The recognition, alongside feedback from visitors at the show, offered further encouragement for OlloBot’s belief that the future of home robotics lies not only in what robots can do, but also in the connections they can build with people.

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OlloNi SS1 Brand Movie: Next Generation of Cyber Pet

In the Top 10 Trends in China’s Robotics and Embodied Intelligence Market for 2026, IDC identifies the evolution of educational and companion robots into all-age home intelligent terminals as a key trend. The report highlights a growing emphasis on long-term companionship, contextual understanding and ongoing content services, with value extending beyond specific functions to lasting relationships and services.

OlloBot is building its identity around this shift. Rather than developing humanoid robots or devices primarily centered on task execution, the brand is exploring a different path through what it calls “Cyber Pet,” an emerging category of home companions designed around emotional relationships. Its approach starts with a simple question: how can a robot become a familiar and meaningful presence in someone’s life?

For OlloBot, the answer lies in restraint. A companion robot should not replace human relationships or compete for a user’s constant attention. It should learn when to engage and when to step back. The goal is not about delivering a moment of novelty or amusement. It is about creating a unique relationship that can expand with each interaction and gradually become personally meaningful.

“We believe home robots need to enter the household through emotional connection,” said Lyn Fang, founder of OlloBot. “Technology can create the conditions for interaction, but meaningful companionship comes from how those interactions make people feel over time.”

At IFA, the enthusiasm from visitors offered a tangible reflection of this approach. Under the theme “Touch. Feel. Bond.,” OlloBot created an open, home-inspired setting where visitors could interact with OlloNi SS1 directly. Powered by OlloBot’s proprietary EmpathCore emotional engine and Affinilog interaction system, OlloNi SS1 engages dynamically through touch, sound and facial expressions. OlloNi SS1 also appeared in IFA’s “Robots on the Runway” showcase, where its emotional engine enabled it to react to its surroundings in real time. Visitors were not simply examining a device or comparing functions. They were exploring how it responded to them. The experience reinforced the brand’s conviction that, in the home, emotional connection can matter as much as technical capability.

Next stop: Las Vegas

The recognition and feedback at IFA mark an encouraging step as OlloBot continues to advance its product development and commercialization. Looking ahead to CES 2027, OlloBot is set to take the next step in its journey by introducing two all-new robot family members: a desktop lamp-form robot and OlloBot Gen 2. Visitors will also get a first look at a rich lineup of IP merchandise and ecosystem peripherals built around the flagship OlloVerse universe. Please stay tuned—OlloBot looks forward to welcoming everyone in Las Vegas and sharing how its expanding ecosystem continues to redefine emotional companionship in the home.

About OlloBot

OlloBot is an AI companion robot brand developed by Ollobot Robotics Limited, a Hong Kong-based company and part of BizConf Technology Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 300578).

The company focuses on embodied intelligence and family-oriented AI companion robots designed to support more natural interaction, emotional presence and connection in modern homes. Through its Cyber Pet concept, OlloBot aims to explore how AI and robotics can become a more meaningful and approachable part of everyday family life.

For more information, please visit ollobot.com.



Visitors interact with Ollobot’s award-winning robot at IFA 2026

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