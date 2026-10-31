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Two men die after suspected electrocution at hotel pool as rescue effort injures others

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Two foreign nationals died while two other people were injured after a suspected electrical leak at a hotel swimming pool in Bengaluru, India, police said.

The incident happened Friday evening, Oct. 30, at the Conrad Bengaluru in the city’s Halasuru neighborhood, according to police.

Seemant Kumar Singh, Bengaluru’s police commissioner, said investigators suspected an electrical leak but were waiting for medical, technical and expert reports to determine the cause, Public TV reported.

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Officials cordoned off the pool area for the investigation, Singh said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hilton Worldwide Holdings, which owns Conrad Hotels, for additional information.

Pool and photo of Bengaluru, India

Two foreign nationals died, while two other individuals were injured after a suspected electrical leak at a hotel swimming pool in Bengaluru, India, police said. (iStock; Idrees Mohammed/AFP via Getty Images)

Police identified the victims as Alexander Maximilian Theiss, 57, a German national and Lufthansa crew member, and Juraj Horvat, 45, a Slovak national who worked as a project manager for IBM, The New Indian Express reported. 

Both were staying at the hotel at the time.

A 41-year-old American guest, Mathew Desantis, and Rahul Tiwari, a 28-year-old pool attendant and lifeguard, were injured while trying to help, the same publication said. 

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Four people were taken to Manipal Hospital after the incident, the hospital said in a statement cited by NDTV. Theiss was deceased when he was brought in, while Horvat died after doctors tried to revive him.

Fox News Digital reached out to Lufthansa, which responded in a statement, “Lufthansa confirms with deep sadness that a member of our crew passed away following an accident on Friday (30 October 2026) during a layover in Bengaluru.”

Empty swimming pool with handrail and safety bars inside a sports facility.

The incident happened on Oct. 30, at the Conrad Bengaluru pool (not pictured) in the city’s Halasuru neighborhood, according to police. (iStock)

It went on, “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family, relatives and friends of the deceased crew member. We ask for your understanding that, out of respect for the privacy of those affected, we are unable to provide any further details about the circumstances of the accident or the deceased crew member.”

Desantis was stable after experiencing a headache and shock, while Tiwari was also stable, according to the hospital. 

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Doctors planned to check Tiwari for possible fractures after he reported pain, The Times of India reported. 

Theiss’ wife filed a police complaint alleging that the men were shocked while trying to get out of the pool and drowned, NDTV reported.

Investigators suspect an electrical leak but are waiting for medical, technical and expert reports.

Conrad Bengaluru said it was saddened by the deaths and was assisting authorities. 

The hotel also said the cause “has not yet been established,” according to NDTV.

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A joint technical investigation was examining the pool’s pump, underwater lighting and earthing lines, The Federal reported. 

Pedestrians walk past graffiti on a wall in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, pictured above, is the capital of Karnataka, India, widely celebrated as the country’s Silicon Valley for its booming information technology sector. (AFP via Getty Images)

Preliminary inspections focused on the underwater lighting system as a possible source of the electrical fault, The Times of India reported.

Investigators have not confirmed the cause.

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The hotel’s website listed the pool as closed for maintenance from Oct. 31 through Nov. 30, NDTV reported. 

Available reports have not established whether the closure was related to the incident.

Jessica Mekles is an editor on the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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