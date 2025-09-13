2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup Quarterfinals: How to watch Canada vs. Australia today

With the group stage of the Women’s Rugby World Cup behind us, eight teams will head into the quarterfinals this weekend. Australia nabbed one of the coveted quarterfinal spots, forcing the U.S. out of the tournament due to a tight but consequential point differential in their group; they’ll face Canada on Saturday, Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. ET. Undefeated in the competition thus far, Canada won their pool during the group stage. The Australia vs. Canada match will stream exclusively on Paramount+ on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Canada vs. Australia at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

How to watch Canada vs. Australia at the Women’s Rugby World Cup:

Date: September 13, 2025

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

When is the Canada vs. Australia quarterfinal at the Women’s Rugby World Cup?

The 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinals run on Saturday and Sunday this weekend. Canada plays Australia on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET.

Where to watch Canada vs. Australia quarterfinal:

Every match of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, including this weekend’s Canada vs. Australia quarterfinal, is available to stream on Paramount+.

Every match of the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup, including this weekend's Canada vs. Australia quarterfinal, is available to stream on Paramount+.

Who is competing in the Women’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinals?

Sixteen nations competed in this year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup. The teams in bold have qualified for the quarterfinals:

Pool A:

Pool B

Pool C

New Zealand







Pool D





South Africa



2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup schedule:

You can check out the complete schedule for every remaining match at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup below:

Saturday, Sept. 13

Quarterfinal #1, New Zealand vs. South Africa: 8:00 a.m. ET (Paramount+, CBS Sports)

Quarterfinal #2, Canada vs. Australia: 11:00 a.m. ET (Paramount+)

Sunday, Sept. 14

Quarterfinal #3, France vs. Ireland: 8:00 a.m. ET (Paramount+)

Quarterfinal #4, England vs. Scotland: 11:00 a.m. ET (Paramount+)

Friday, Sept. 19

Semifinal #1: 2:00 p.m. ET (Paramount+, CBS Sports)

Saturday, Sept. 20

Semifinal #1: 10:30 a.m. ET (Paramount+)

Saturday, Sept. 27

Bronze Final: 7:30 a.m. ET (Paramount+, CBS Sports)

Championship Final: 11:00 a.m. ET (Paramount+)

