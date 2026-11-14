4 critical travel issues for those delayed and disrupted by FAA nationwide ground stop

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Travel plans were ruined for hundreds of thousands of airline passengers after a nationwide FAA ground stop, which canceled or delayed more than 15,000 flights Friday and Saturday.

Telecommunication issues that affected multiple air route traffic control centers led to the FAA issuing the ground stop for all U.S. airports Friday afternoon at about 4 p.m. ET, the country’s largest nationwide ground stop in 25 years.

The ground stop was lifted at 8:15 p.m. ET Friday, but the ripple effect felt by airline crews and passengers is lasting with residual delays continuing to affect airport operations, as Fox News Digital has been reporting.

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People preparing to travel after the ground stop should be aware of a few key issues.

Here are important details and insights on four key areas.

1. Delays

“You will continue to see some delays and cancellations as carriers reschedule flights and reposition aircraft/crews where they are needed most,” Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said in a post on X this weekend.

Travelers should continue to check their flight status directly with their airlines for real-time updates, he noted.

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“Check those, be in touch with your airline, check their websites, look at online monitoring tools,” Gary Leff, a Texas-based travel industry expert and author of the blog “View From the Wing,” told Fox News Digital.

“Don’t be surprised if there are aftereffects, but they should get under control soon.”

2. General scheduling issues

“There are going to be planes that didn’t take off, which means the aircraft aren’t where they’re supposed to be for the next flight,” Leff said.

This means “the crews are going to be out of position too.”

He added, “And when planes and crews are not where they’re supposed to be, there are downline effects for all the flights that are supposed to be operated by those people.”

3. Refunds and rebooking travel

The five biggest domestic airlines have shared guidelines for travelers looking for refunds or to rebook their trip after the ground stop.

American Airlines issued a travel waiver covering passengers with trips booked on or before Thursday, Nov. 12, for flights on Friday, Nov. 13, or Saturday, Nov. 14, Fox News Digital reported. Eligible flyers, including Basic Economy ticket holders, can rebook for no fee in the same cabin, provided their new ticket has the same departure point and destination.

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Travelers can cancel their trips and request a refund, or they can book a new trip through Nov. 17 as long as they make the change by Saturday, Nov. 14.

They can also postpone their trips for up to a year without any fee, although fare differences may apply.

Delta has issued a waiver covering all trips scheduled for Friday Nov. 13 and Saturday Nov. 14. Passengers can change their flights and depart on or before Saturday, Nov. 21, at no extra charge.

United Airlines is waiving flight change fees and fare differences for passengers scheduled to fly on Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14.

Eligible customers may rebook their flights departing through Friday, Nov. 20, free of charge, as long as they travel between the same origin and destination.

Southwest Airlines customers holding tickets from Friday, Nov. 13 through Monday, Nov. 16, can rebook their trips or fly standby within five days of their initial departure date for no extra fee, or they can request a full refund if their flight is significantly delayed or canceled.

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JetBlue will waive fare differences and change fees and cancellation fees for passengers with flights scheduled on Friday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 14.

Customers can rebook their trip through Wednesday, Nov. 18.

4. Know your rights

Transportation Department rules say passengers with canceled flights are entitled to a full refund if they choose not to accept a voucher or other compensation from their airline.

For those who checked bags during their travels, there are guidelines in place to ensure passengers are reunited with lost or delayed luggage.

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“If an airline unreasonably refuses to consider a bag lost after it has been missing for an unreasonable period of time, the airline could be subject to enforcement action by the DOT,” the U.S. Department of Transportation website states.

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Customers are entitled to a refund if they paid a baggage fee and their bag has been lost or significantly delayed, according to the website.

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