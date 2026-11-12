Concerns for Hollywood star Frankie Muniz hospitalised after Daytona crash

Actor Frankie Muniz has been hospitalised following a crash during practice at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida on Wednesday (Thursday AEDT).

The 40-year-old actor-turned-race car driver was taken to a local medical facility for evaluation.

Muniz’s team said he is awake and alert but declined to confirm the extent of any injuries.

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“We’ll share updates as they become available,” the team said.

“Thank you for your support and for respecting Frankie’s privacy at this time.”

Muniz needed to be cut out of the wreck, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight, with a picture suggesting heavy damage to the front left — the driver’s side.

He became a full-time driver with Reaume Brothers Racing in the 2025 racing season.

Frankie Muniz’s wrecked Ford Mustang. Credit: X

Muniz was set to participate in the Ford Proud to Honor Veterans Classic at Daytona on Wednesday evening (Thursday AEDT).

NBC News has reached out to Ford Racing for comment.

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NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski, who is taking part in the race, was quoted as saying Ford had confirmed the crash was not caused by a car issue.

“The team here at Ford Racing looked through all the data and didn’t find anything happened to the car (before the crash),” he said.

The veterans race features six teams, each named in honor of a branch of the US military, and a performance by the Zac Brown Band.

Muniz was set to race on Team Air Force with Austin Cindric.

Muniz, an Emmy-nominated actor who rose to fame as a child star in the sitcom ‘Malcolm in the Middle’, first started racing in 2004 and focused on stock car racing in 2021.

He also competes in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, two levels below the top-tier Cup series.

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