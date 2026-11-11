American Airlines brings fresh food back to NY-Chicago first class for first time since 2019

An American Airlines plane taxis at Chicago O’Hare International Airport in the northwest side of Chicago, Illinois on Jan. 15, 2026.

American Airlines said Wednesday it’s bringing small, fresh “bites” to first class on flights between its hubs in New York and Chicago, the carrier’s latest effort to win over higher-spending customers.

The changes start this month. Customers will be able to pick between two options, which include prosciutto and melon or apple cinnamon chia pudding for breakfast and a Thai noodle salad or mezze plate for lunch and dinner, American said Wednesday.