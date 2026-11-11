American Airlines brings fresh food back to NY-Chicago first class for first time since 2019

An American Airlines plane taxis at Chicago O’Hare International Airport in the northwest side of Chicago, Illinois on Jan. 15, 2026.
Daniel Slim | AFP | Getty Images
American Airlines said Wednesday it’s bringing small, fresh “bites” to first class on flights between its hubs in New York and Chicago, the carrier’s latest effort to win over higher-spending customers.
The changes start this month. Customers will be able to pick between two options, which include prosciutto and melon or apple cinnamon chia pudding for breakfast and a Thai noodle salad or mezze plate for lunch and dinner, American said Wednesday.
American last offered fresh food for first class on these routes in 2019, a spokeswoman said. Currently, customers in first class on these flights get a smaller, packaged snack. Airlines largely have limited food options for shorter flights, even in first class.
American has fallen behind Delta Air Lines and United Airlines in profits and investments in premium options. The airline has been working to step up those premium offerings in recent years with new cabins, lounges and plans for seatback screens on its narrow-body fleets.