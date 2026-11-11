Harrison & Oliver’s Chocolate Pavlova with Espresso Cream and Raspberries

Ingredients
Raspberries, to serve
Grated dark chocolate, to decorate
Know the news with the 7NEWS app: Download today
Meringue
6 egg whites
300g caster sugar
60g dark chocolate, finely chopped
3 tbs cocoa powder, sifted
1 tsp balsamic vinegar
Espresso cream
60ml freshly brewed espresso
2 tbs icing sugar
500ml thickened cream
Method
- Preheat oven to 180C. Draw a 25cm circle on a piece of baking paper and place on an oven tray.
- To make meringue, beat egg whites with an electric mixer to form soft peaks. Gradually add sugar, beating until mixture is thick and glossy and sugar has dissolved. Fold in chocolate, cocoa and balsamic vinegar.
- Spoon meringue onto prepared tray inside the circle.
- Place in the oven, then reduce temperature 150C and cook for 1 hour or until crisp and dry to touch. Turn oven off. Cool in oven for 2 hours with door slightly ajar.
- To make espresso cream, dissolve sugar in the espresso. Place in the fridge to cool completely.
- Whisk cream until firm peaks form. Fold in cooled espresso mixture. Spoon into centre of meringue. Top with raspberries and decorate with grated chocolate.