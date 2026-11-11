Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Google search engine
HomeLifestyleHarrison & Oliver’s Chocolate Pavlova with Espresso Cream and Raspberries
Lifestyle

Harrison & Oliver’s Chocolate Pavlova with Espresso Cream and Raspberries

admin
By admin
0
6

Ingredients

Raspberries, to serve

Grated dark chocolate, to decorate

Know the news with the 7NEWS app: Download today Arrow

Meringue

6 egg whites

300g caster sugar

60g dark chocolate, finely chopped

3 tbs cocoa powder, sifted

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

Espresso cream

Be the first to know:

60ml freshly brewed espresso

2 tbs icing sugar

500ml thickened cream

Harrison & Oliver’s Chocolate Pavlova with Espresso Cream and Raspberries
Harrison & Oliver’s Chocolate Pavlova with Espresso Cream and Raspberries Credit: MKR

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 180C. Draw a 25cm circle on a piece of baking paper and place on an oven tray.
  2. To make meringue, beat egg whites with an electric mixer to form soft peaks. Gradually add sugar, beating until mixture is thick and glossy and sugar has dissolved. Fold in chocolate, cocoa and balsamic vinegar.
  3. Spoon meringue onto prepared tray inside the circle.
  4. Place in the oven, then reduce temperature 150C and cook for 1 hour or until crisp and dry to touch. Turn oven off. Cool in oven for 2 hours with door slightly ajar.
  5. To make espresso cream, dissolve sugar in the espresso. Place in the fridge to cool completely.
  6. Whisk cream until firm peaks form. Fold in cooled espresso mixture. Spoon into centre of meringue. Top with raspberries and decorate with grated chocolate.

Source

Previous article
8 in 10 Runners Consider Sustainability When Making Purchasing Decisions: From K-Pop Runs to Charity Races, Hyosung TNC’s Recycled Textile Brand regen™ Becomes Official Race Apparel
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024