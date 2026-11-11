THIRDREALITY Announces Black Friday 2026 Deals on Smart Plugs, Lighting, and Sensors

Featured offers spotlight Smart Plug Gen3 and Smart Light Bulb ZL1 four-packs, plus soil moisture sensing for plant care.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — THIRDREALITY today announced its Black Friday 2026 promotions, with featured offers on Smart Plug Gen3 four-packs, Smart Light Bulb ZL1 four-packs, and soil moisture sensors. The selection brings together power monitoring, smart lighting, and sensing products for shoppers expanding their connected homes.



THIRDREALITY Black Friday 2026 promotions

In the United States, selected offers will be available on Amazon US from November 19 through November 30, 2026. Canadian promotion details and a local shopping destination are listed separately below.

Featured US Offers

Smart Plug Gen3 Four Pack

See how much power connected devices are using while adding smart control around the home. Smart Plug Gen3 provides real-time power monitoring, and its metering-only mode lets users monitor consumption without remote on/off control. Firmware updates do not require switching connected devices off and back on, keeping power flowing during the update.

Each plug also acts as a Zigbee repeater, helping extend the reach of an existing Zigbee network. The four-pack brings power monitoring and network extension to multiple locations around the home.

Regular price: $44.99. Black Friday price: US$38.24 for four plugs — equivalent to US$9.56 per plug (15% off).

Shop Smart Plug Gen3 4-Pack on Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GHQT8TQ8

Smart Light Bulb ZL1 Four Pack

Add smart lighting while helping extend an existing Zigbee network. Each Smart Light Bulb ZL1 also acts as a Zigbee repeater, giving the four-pack a role beyond lighting as shoppers expand their connected homes.

Regular price: $29.99. Black Friday price: US$25.49 for four bulbs — equivalent to US$6.37 per bulb (15% off).

Shop Smart Light Bulb ZL1 4-Pack on Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DHFSDV46

Per-unit prices are calculated from the four-pack purchase price. Both offers require purchase of the four-pack. A compatible Zigbee hub or coordinator is required for both products. Supported platforms include Home Assistant (ZHA and Zigbee2MQTT), SmartThings, Aeotec, Hubitat, Homey, and compatible Echo devices with built-in Zigbee hubs. The ZL1 bulb must remain connected to power to function as a Zigbee repeater; switching it off at the wall will interrupt its repeater function.

Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Gen2 Three Pack

Bring soil moisture monitoring into a connected home setup with the Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Gen2, another featured offer in this year’s Black Friday selection.

Regular price: $56.99. Black Friday price: US$32.99 for three sensors — equivalent to US$11 per sensor (42% off).

Shop Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Gen2 3-Pack on Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GJYRZ61L

A compatible Zigbee 3.0 hub or coordinator is required. The sensor supports SmartThings, Home Assistant (ZHA and Zigbee2MQTT), Hubitat, and Homey. Apple Home and Google Home integration is available through the optional Smart Bridge MZ1.

More Smart Home Deals

Additional U.S. offers span presence detection, motion sensing, switches, and lighting. Selected highlights include:

Black Friday in Canada

Canadian shoppers can explore THIRDREALITY Black Friday offers on Amazon Canada from November 19 through November 30, 2026. Visit Amazon Canada for participating products, Canadian-dollar prices, and applicable offer conditions.

All prices listed in the U.S. sections are in U.S. dollars and apply to the specified products and package quantities on Amazon US. Canadian offer details are presented separately through the Canadian shopping link. Prices and availability are subject to change. Offers are valid for a limited time during the applicable promotional period.

About THIRDREALITY

Third Reality is a smart home technology company dedicated to developing high-quality, user-friendly, and secure smart home products. Through continuous innovation and a deep understanding of market needs, the company strives to provide an improved smart home experience for users worldwide.

CONTACT:

Tina Zhu

Marketing Manager

Third Reality, Inc.

info@thirdreality.com