BIRKENSTOCK OPENS IN ARMADALE, MELBOURNE

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On 7 November, BIRKENSTOCK officially opened its High Street, Armadale store, marking the iconic German footwear brand’s first retail footprint on Melbourne’s south side. The new location represents the latest milestone in BIRKENSTOCK’s retail expansion across Australia.

Framed by tree-lined streets and a historic Victorian and Edwardian streetscape, High Street has established itself as one of Melbourne’s premier shopping enclaves. Walkable clusters of boutiques, galleries, and independent cafés contribute to the precinct’s vibrant yet unhurried sense of place. This distinct neighbourhood character provides an ideal backdrop for BIRKENSTOCK – a universal purpose brand that continues to lead global footwear innovation while remaining deeply anchored in more than 250 years of shoemaking tradition.

HERITAGE MEETS MODERNITY

Set within a Victorian shopfront, an illuminated blade sign wrapped in cork traces the silhouette of the Original BIRKENSTOCK Footbed, referencing the orthopaedic expertise at the heart of the brand. Inside, a high gabled roof and skylights draw daylight deep into the long, narrow interior, where the building’s original form meets a sleek, modern fit-out. Stainless steel cabinetry lends the space a minimalist precision, while leather-clad countertops and seating add warmth to an otherwise pared-back palette.

Intentionally restrained, the interior creates an intuitive flow through the store, allowing the product to remain the hero while showcasing BIRKENSTOCK’s extensive range of German-crafted styles. Customers can expect to find a curated edit of BIRKENSTOCK’s product universe, bringing together timeless footwear such as the Boston, Arizona, and Madrid alongside seasonal highlights, the premium 1774 collection, and Care Essentials foot and body care products.

CARE ESSENTIALS NAIL POLISH LAUNCH

The Armadale opening also sets the stage for the Australian debut of the BIRKENSTOCK Care Essentials Nail Polish Collection, broadening the brand’s holistic approach to foot care and introducing a new expression of the range. Bringing together nail care and colour, the collection includes five shades – Eggshell, Light Rose, Crocus, Surf Green, and Red – designed to complement BIRKENSTOCK’s seasonal and classic open-toe styles.

A HOLISTIC EXPRESSION OF NATURGEWOLLTES GEHEN

Beyond the interior, a 102-square-metre garden brings BIRKENSTOCK’s Naturgewolltes Gehen (walking as intended by nature) ethos to life. Designed as a tranquil environment for visitors to pause, the outdoor space features a path of local Coldstream toppings layered with natural bluestone rounds as pavers throughout, encouraging a more conscious and grounded experience of movement.

Serving as a sensory extension of the Care Essentials range, the garden features new plantings of juniper, thyme, oregano, and rosemary that reference key botanicals found throughout the collection formulas. A custom bench crafted from recycled timber provides a place to pause and take in the aromatic surroundings.

With its new Armadale location, BIRKENSTOCK invites both new and devoted customers to experience firsthand the principles that have shaped the brand since 1774 – helping people walk as nature intended. Through its thoughtful design and curated offering, the Armadale location provides an immersive space that brings BIRKENSTOCK’s enduring commitment to its core values of function, quality, and tradition into a storied neighbourhood setting.

INFORMATION FOR EDITORIAL TEAMS

Launch: 07/11/2026

BIRKENSTOCK Armadale

1021 High Street

Armadale VIC

OPENING HOURS

Monday–Saturday: 10:00am–6:00pm

Sunday: 10:00am–5:00pm

Store imagery: here

ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK

BIRKENSTOCK is a universal purpose brand rooted in function, quality and tradition, with the historical reference point dating back to 1774. Our mission is to empower all people to walk as intended by nature, a concept we refer to as “Naturgewolltes Gehen”.

We are a footbed company and the inventor of the footbed. Our footbed is the result of successive innovations anchored in our own orthopedic methodology, such as the “System Birkenstock” introduced by Konrad Birkenstock in the late 19th century, with the invention of the contoured shoe last which reflects and serves the anatomy of the human foot. Designed to mimic the experience of walking barefoot on natural surfaces, our footbed provides support by evenly distributing weight and reducing pressure points and friction. This concept serves as the foundation for everything we do and was the foundation for Karl Birkenstock´s footbed we know today. From this insight, we have developed a product archive with over 700 footbed-based silhouettes, which we keep relevant and which we expand through continuous innovation, anchored by our iconic styles ranging from sandals and clogs to closed-toe shoes, designed for almost every occasion.

With approximately 7,800 employees (FTE) worldwide and a revenue of €2.09 billion in fiscal year 2025, our products are distributed in more than 90 countries worldwide through a network of subsidiaries, distributors, and online stores. Our collections can be found in more than 12,000 retail stores, including owned and partnership doors.

The BIRKENSTOCK Group has its roots and heritage in Germany and delivers outstanding quality across the entire value chain. Our production capabilities reflect centuries-old traditions of craftsmanship and commitment to using only materials of the highest quality. To ensure that each product meets our rigorous quality standards, BIRKENSTOCK operates one of the largest vertically integrated supply chains in the industry. The vast majority of our products are assembled in Germany, with the remainder produced elsewhere in the EU, while all footbeds are made in Germany. BIRKENSTOCK maintains strict control over its production and supply chain and prioritizes the European origin of its raw materials

BIRKENSTOCK’s earnings releases and other financial news are available at www.birkenstock-holding.com. For more information, visit www.birkenstock-group.com or follow BIRKENSTOCK on LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube. You can find our online shop at www.birkenstock.com.

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