GIGABYTE Expands Its Local AI Portfolio with the Launch of AI TOP AERO Powered by NVIDIA RTX SPARK™

Featuring local AI and RTX-accelerated creation on Windows 11, up to 128GB of unified memory, and GIGABYTE cooling design in a compact Personal AI Studio

TAIPEI, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — GIGABYTE today announced the launch of AI TOP AERO, a new AI desktop powered by the NVIDIA RTX Spark platform. Positioned as a Personal AI Studio, AI TOP AERO combines an NVIDIA Blackwell architecture GPU, up to 128GB of unified system memory, and GIGABYTE’s cooling and compact chassis design. The new desktop expands GIGABYTE’s AI PC lineup, bringing local AI development, content creation and gaming to personal workspaces.



GIGABYTE AI TOP AERO Personal AI Studio, powered by the NVIDIA RTX SPARK platform.

NVIDIA RTX Spark unites NVIDIA AI, RTX graphics, and unified memory in one slim, powerful Windows PC. Designed to run larger AI models locally—without cloud dependency—and move between creative work, development, and immersive gaming without missing a beat. Connect apps, tools, and workflows into one seamless experience. Private by default. RTX Spark brings NVIDIA’s full-stack AI platform, ready for the AI workloads of today and whatever comes next. Delivered on the familiar, trusted Windows platform.

Bringing Local AI to Everyday Work

As generative AI expands beyond conversational assistants into AI agents, content generation and workflow automation, users are seeking more options for personal AI computing. Running models, processing data and testing applications on their own devices gives users the flexibility to choose how they work based on data privacy, responsiveness and usage costs. AI TOP AERO addresses these needs with a local computing platform for developers, creators and AI users, bringing AI closer to their everyday tools, personal data and workflows.

An NVIDIA Grace CPU and NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU for Windows AI Computing

AI TOP AERO features the NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X Superchip, integrating a 20-core NVIDIA Grace CPU with an NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU. The platform combines a high-performance, power-efficient CPU with NVIDIA’s AI acceleration technologies. Configurations offer up to 128GB of LPDDR5x unified system memory and up to a 4TB PCIe Gen5 SSD, providing computing and storage resources for local models, AI applications and creative assets.

Users can work in a familiar Windows environment while taking advantage of NVIDIA RTX acceleration and compatible AI tools. From model development and content creation to everyday productivity and supported games, AI TOP AERO brings work and entertainment together in a Personal AI Studio.

GIGABYTE Cooling Design Supports Sustained AI and Creative Workloads

AI inference, content generation and professional creative applications can keep a system under heavy load for extended periods. GIGABYTE integrates its cooling design into AI TOP AERO’s compact chassis of approximately one liter, providing thermal headroom to help sustain performance over time and support demanding local AI and professional workloads.

Drawing on GIGABYTE’s hardware design and system integration experience, AI TOP AERO balances a small desktop footprint with the needs of sustained computing. It fits into personal workspaces, creative studios and offices, with USB Type-C, 10GbE Ethernet and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity for peripherals, data transfers and network access, allowing users to build an AI workspace that suits their needs.

Expanding Local AI Applications with NVIDIA Nemotron and Developer Tools

The NVIDIA RTX Spark platform brings an ecosystem of models, frameworks and accelerated tools to AI TOP AERO. Developers can build, prototype, fine-tune and run the latest open models locally on the NVIDIA CUDA platform. They can use supported NVIDIA Nemotron models and CUDA-accelerated tools to explore local inference, model testing and agentic AI applications. Compatible tools such as LM Studio and Ollama provide additional options for building a local AI environment tailored to individual needs.

From testing model responses and connecting tools to building automated workflows, AI TOP AERO brings computing resources for development and execution onto the personal desktop, keeping long-running agents accessible around the clock, with data and inference staying on the device. With NVIDIA PAIR (Personal AI Router), users can also incorporate AI TOP AERO into a local network inference environment, distributing inference tasks to available devices and extending local AI use across homes and studios.

AI-Assisted Content Creation and DLSS 5 Gaming

For content creation, AI TOP AERO can work with compatible tools such as ComfyUI to build generative AI workflows. NVIDIA Broadcast and RTX Video technologies help enhance audio and video quality and expand options for video processing and content production. From AI-generated assets to post-production, creators can choose the tools that fit their workflows and incorporate AI into everyday production.

AI TOP AERO also supports gaming alongside development and creative work. Its NVIDIA Blackwell architecture GPU and NVIDIA DLSS 5 bring neural rendering to supported games, delivering more detailed lighting and materials. Users can move between AI tasks, content creation and gaming on the same desktop, extending the versatility of their Personal AI Studio.

Building on GIGABYTE’s existing AI portfolio, AI TOP AERO combines the NVIDIA RTX Spark platform and GIGABYTE’s hardware integration expertise. The new desktop offers another choice for local AI development, content creation and gaming, further strengthening GIGABYTE’s personal AI computing lineup.

GIGABYTE AI TOP AERO launches on November 10, 2026. Please refer to local GIGABYTE announcements for regional product configurations, pricing and availability.

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