BLUETTI Unveils Early Access for Apex 200: Next-Gen Versatile Power Station

Bringing the versatile DNA of the Apex 300 into a compact 2.56kWh format that scales up to 100kWh.

SYDNEY, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — In response to recent severe-weather outages, BLUETTI today opened early access to the Apex 200, a versatile portable power station built for home emergency backup, RV travel, and off-grid living.



BLUETTI’s smallest 1kWh-class unit, the Elite 100 mini, is a compact portable power station for RV, camping, travel, and everyday backup.

A More Portable Path into the Apex Family

Building on the legacy of Apex 300, the latest Apex 200 extends the Apex series’ modular versatility into a more portable 2.5kWh-class format—allowing users to start small with essential home backup and scale up as their power needs evolve.

It combines 2,560Wh of LFP capacity with a 3.2kW–3.6kW AC output (up to 3.6kW under select conditions); compatible expansion batteries can take a single unit up to 33.28kWh, while three units in parallel can reach up to 10.8kW and approximately 100kWh of total storage.

Apex 200 packs this combination of capacity, output, and expansion into a sleek 26.9kg (36.2L) enclosure, with 9 output ports—including three individually controllable smart AC outlets, a 12V/10A cigarette lighter port, and a 12V/30A Anderson port—for flexible use across home, RV, and off-grid settings.

Plug-and-Go for RV, Camping & Off-Grid Life

Tailored for life on the move, the Apex 200 features three 15A AC outlets shore power for travel trailers to connect directly to their RV and camping gear and a high-draw 12V/30A Anderson port to run DC appliances directly without conversion losses.

From Essential Backup to Whole-Home Resilience

At the essential-backup level, Apex 200’s 3.2kW standalone output can support loads such as refrigeration, lighting, Wi-Fi, and home connectivity. Adding B300K/B500K series expansion batteries extends runtime for longer outages, while a fully expanded single unit can reach up to 33.28kWh. For larger backup needs, up to three fully expanded Apex 200 systems can be configured in parallel via HUB A1, with up to 10.8kW of output and approximately 100kWh of total storage. For extended outages, up to 3,000W 450V high voltage solar input helps replenish the system and extend runtime.

Apex 200 Early Access Open Now

Early-access registration for the Apex 200 portable power station is now open through November 9. Subscribers will get first access to early-bird pricing details ahead of launch and can also spin for purchase-redeemable rewards (A$200 OFF). Final pricing will be announced when the Apex 200 officially launches in Australia on November 24.

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