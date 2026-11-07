Capturing the Beauty of Anhui through Images–2026 Anhui Photography Season Concludes

HUANGSHAN, China, Nov. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from Crionline.

Spanning summer and autumn across three successive photography tours, the “Picturesque Anhui • Imaging Anhui” 2026 Anhui Photography Season officially wrapped up on November 4. Co-hosted by the Fédération Internationale de l’Art Photographique (FIAP), the Anhui Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and the Foreign Affairs Office of Anhui Provincial People’s Government, the event drew 116 photographers from 38 countries and regions. They visited 46 distinctive cultural and tourism attractions across five cities: Hefei, Chizhou, Anqing, Huangshan and Xuancheng. Through their lenses, they presented Anhui’s landscapes, cultural heritage and vibrant everyday life to the world.



Photographers participating in Session 3 of the 2026 Anhui Photography Season pose for a group photo at the east gate of Huangshan Mountain

Looking back on the three sessions: The first session kicked off in Hefei. Photographers documented the city’s innovation-driven urban landscape as well as the picturesque scenery and intangible cultural heritage of Chizhou’s ancient villages. The second session took them deep into Huangshan and Anqing. They explored time-honored Huizhou villages, magnificent mountains and Huangmei Opera culture, immersing themselves in Huizhou traditions and the cultural charm of the Yangtze River region in western Anhui. The concluding third session was held in Huangshan and Xuancheng, focusing on brilliant autumn hues, Huizhou‑style ancient architecture, and the traditional craftsmanship behind the Four Treasures of the Study.

From lush summer greens to rich autumn colours, the photographers produced more than 11,000 high‑resolution photographs. Reflecting the unique perspectives of international participants, these images will be disseminated globally in diverse forms. They will help tell compelling stories of Anhui’s cultural tourism and further boost the province’s international profile.

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