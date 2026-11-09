Chungnam Partners with Digital Travel Platform Agoda to Welcome World Youth Day Visitors

The province signed an MOU with Agoda on November 6 to attract domestic and international visitors in connection with World Youth Day 2027

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Chungnam Province is partnering with digital travel platform Agoda to attract domestic and international visitors ahead of World Youth Day 2027, a major international youth event that South Korea will be hosting for the first time.

World Youth Day is one of the largest gatherings of young people in the world. Its 2027 edition will take place in Seoul from August 3 to 8 and is expected to draw about 500,000 registered participants — including roughly 400,000 from 190 countries and 100,000 from within South Korea[1]. The partnership aims to leverage the occasion to draw international and domestic visitors to Chungnam and build wider awareness of the province’s tourism offerings through Agoda’s global network.

On November 6, the provincial government signed a memorandum of understanding with Agoda at the Provincial Government Office’s situation room. Attendees included Governor Park Soo-hyun and Jay Lee, Agoda’s representative for Northeast Asia.

Under the agreement, the two parties will cooperate on:

Joint integrated marketing campaigns in key global markets through Agoda’s website, mobile app and other platform channels.

Joint planning and development of themed tourism products tailored to individual markets in connection with World Youth Day.

Strengthening the global competitiveness of Chungnam’s tourism brand.

Promoting Chungnam’s tourist attractions and accommodation facilities globally and driving online sales, helping local accommodation providers reach international travelers.

Analyzing tourism demand and sharing marketing results.

In particular, the parties plan to leverage Agoda’s global platform reach and market insights to develop tourism marketing campaigns tailored to the needs and preferences of international visitors traveling to Korea for World Youth Day 2027.

Through the agreement, the province expects to expand domestic and international promotion through Agoda’s platform, raise awareness of Chungnam as a tourism destination, and translate that awareness into actual visits. It also expects the partnership to help local tourism businesses expand their online sales channels and strengthen their global marketing capabilities.

“World Youth Day is an excellent opportunity to introduce Chungnam’s appeal to young people around the world,” Governor Park said. “Together with Agoda, we will work to make Chungnam a destination that travelers worldwide want to visit and help the province’s tourism industry achieve tangible results.”

Jay Lee, Senior Director, North Asia at Agoda said: “World Youth Day offers a powerful opportunity to put Chungnam on the global travel map and inspire a new generation to discover more of Korea. By connecting travelers with places to stay, cultural attractions and practical travel information on Agoda, we aim to make Chungnam a compelling part of their journey. This partnership supports our broader ambition to help travelers discover Korea beyond its major destinations and bring the benefits of tourism to more local communities.”

Following the signing, the province plans to recruit accommodation operators and encourage participation from a diverse range of properties, taking into account accommodation demand and property types across its cities and counties.

In the first half of 2027, the province also plans to hold regional workshops for participating accommodation businesses and facility operators to share information on World Youth Day accommodation demand and operational arrangements, and to gather feedback from participants.

Drawing on the accommodation recruitment and survey results, as well as feedback from the workshops, the province will secure the accommodation needed during World Youth Day and develop detailed operational plans.

Source