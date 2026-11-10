Agoda’s AI Assistant Brings Travel Planning and Booking into One Conversation

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — For the first time in its 20+ year history, digital travel platform Agoda has introduced a brand-new booking experience on its platform. First introduced as a limited test in September, Agoda’s AI Assistant has now expanded to users across 21 markets, helping them discover, plan, and book travel in Agoda’s mobile app.

Planning a single trip often means switching between AI chats, search engines, review sites, maps, and booking apps. Even after finding a recommendation they like, travelers are left with questions: Is the price real? Is it available for their dates? And how do they actually book it?

Agoda’s AI Assistant is built to answer those questions. It combines conversational trip planning with Agoda’s live inventory of more than 6 million accommodations, flights, tours, attractions, and travel ancillaries. Travelers can explore ideas, compare options, check prices and availability, and continue booking through Agoda without starting over at every step.

From “Where?” to “Booked!”

A traveler could ask Agoda’s AI Assistant to help plan a five-day family trip to Osaka, compare neighborhoods, explore restaurants and attractions, and find available accommodations and flights for their dates. The assistant retains preferences and trip context as the plan develops.

Built for multi-step travel decisions, the AI assistant brings each part of the trip together on a trip planner canvas, where customers can sketch out their itinerary with upcoming bookings, places they want to visit, and plans still taking shape. Travelers can respond conversationally or tap through suggested choices while keeping their itinerary and previous decisions in view.

Early insights from the beta show that customers using Agoda’s AI Assistant are more likely to book a “connected trip” that combines multiple types of travel products, such as hotels, flights, attraction tickets and tours. Agoda has also integrated web search into the assistant, so it can provide up-to-date information from the web alongside Agoda’s live inventory.

The AI assistant’s core conversational intelligence is currently powered by OpenAI models. For restaurants and points of interest, Agoda’s AI Assistant uses Gemini with Google Maps Grounding to surface current information from Google Maps, including ratings, photos, opening hours, and locations.

Omri Morgenshtern, Chief Executive Officer at Agoda, said: “Travel planning today is fragmented. People jump between apps, tabs, messages, and spreadsheets just to organize a single trip. With Agoda’s AI Assistant, we’re changing that. We’re giving travelers a smart companion that understands their preferences and trip context and adapts to their needs. Our goal is to remove the repetitive work from travel planning, so travelers can make inspired decisions with more confidence.”

Agoda’s mobile app provides access to more than 6 million holiday properties, over 130,000 flight routes, and more than 300,000 activities. Travelers can explore the full range of options at Agoda.com and find the best deals by downloading the Agoda app from the App Store or Google Play.

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