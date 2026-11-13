Americans warned to avoid crowds in major city amid unprecedented police operation

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U.S. officials are warning Americans in Dublin to stay alert Friday amid a major security operation surrounding a gathering of European leaders — and the event has already brought protests to the Irish capital.

The warning was issued by the U.S. Embassy in Dublin this week ahead of two European leaders’ summits scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

While the embassy warned the heaviest disruptions were expected Thursday, security measures were scheduled to remain in place through Friday, with road closures and transportation disruptions affecting central Dublin.

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The embassy said some 50 European leaders were expected to attend the ninth European Political Community summit and an informal European Council meeting to discuss strategic priorities under Ireland’s EU presidency.

Irish police, known as An Garda Síochána, launched what the embassy described as the largest security and policing operation in the country’s history.

Pictures what appear to be hundreds of police on guard in Dublin as protesters flooded streets, many of them carrying Palestinian flags.

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“Expect protests, security cordons and transport disruptions across central Dublin starting as early as Nov. 10, 2026,” the embassy warned in its statement.

The alert covered several prominent locations in central Dublin, including the Convention Centre Dublin.

Dublin Castle and the National Gallery of Ireland — two popular tourist attractions — were also covered in the alert.

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The embassy also warned that a possible 24-hour public-sector strike Thursday could disrupt government services, schools and popular tourist attractions across Ireland.

Embassy officials urged Americans to avoid demonstrations and large crowds, warning that even peaceful protests could escalate into confrontations.

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Americans were also encouraged to allow extra travel time, monitor local authorities for updates and check with tourism operators about potential closures or disruptions.

Fox News Digital reached out to the State Department for additional comment.

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The warning comes as U.S. officials have issued similar alerts for Americans traveling to other European countries in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Americans traveling to France were warned to prepare for potential protests and widespread disruption amid nationwide protests, some of which were violent.

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In Spain, Americans were also warned of potential travel disruptions as workers across the transportation and hospitality sectors were called to protest the country’s housing crisis.

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