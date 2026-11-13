Cuisine.K Wraps Up K-Seafood Culinary Program in Seattle

Co-hosted with the Korea Fisheries Association, the hands-on program introduced South Seattle College students, local consumers and content creators to the ingredients, techniques and everyday versatility of Korean seafood.

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — CJ Foods’ Korean cuisine talent discovery and development platform, Cuisine.K, successfully hosted a K-Seafood Cooking Class in Seattle. Co-hosted by CJ Foods and the Korea Fisheries Association, the program aimed to expand awareness and hands-on appreciation of Korean seafood ingredients and dishes among students, local consumers and content creators.



Participants, judges, and Cuisine.K representatives at the K-Seafood Cooking Contest

The program was held from November 5 to 7 at South Seattle College (SSC). A K-Seafood cooking competition for SSC students took place on November 5, followed by a cooking class for SSC students on November 6. On November 7, Cuisine.K hosted two hands-on cooking class sessions for local consumers and content creators.

Chef Yeon-ju Lee, a Cuisine.K alumna, owner chef of JULIEAT Catering and a contestant on Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars Season 1, participated as the lead chef. Together with other Cuisine.K alumni chefs, Chef Lee introduced participants to Korean seafood ingredients including oysters, gim (seaweed) and anchovies.

During the November 6 session for SSC students, the chefs demonstrated Soy-Braised Oyster Rice Bowl and Gim Pancake dishes, showcasing creative and approachable ways to incorporate oysters into contemporary cuisine. Through the demonstration, students gained a deeper understanding of Korean seafood ingredients and explored their potential across a range of fine dining culinary applications. On November 7, the chefs led hands-on cooking classes for local consumers and content creators. Participants learned to prepare Oyster Mini Gimbap and Oyster Sandwich, experiencing firsthand how Korean seafood ingredients can be incorporated into everyday meals. The program highlighted the versatility of Korean oysters and gim while offering participants practical cooking techniques they can recreate at home.

Prior to the cooking classes, SSC students participated in a K-Seafood cooking competition on November 5. Chef Lee served as a judge as students presented their own original Korean dishes featuring K-Seafood ingredients. Team Seoul Sisters (Foziya Robale, Deeqa Yusuf, and Shreya Pradhan) took first place with its anchovy seaweed pasta, oyster bulgogi sambusa, and black sesame macaron.

“It was a meaningful opportunity to introduce the diverse appeal of Korean seafood to students and local consumers in Seattle in collaboration with the Korea Fisheries Association,” said Sangmyeong Kim, Project Manager of the Hansik 245 Team at CJ Foods. “Through Cuisine.K, we will continue to discover and nurture Korean culinary talent while creating opportunities for consumers around the world to experience and enjoy K-food culture as part of their everyday lives.”

Cuisine.K is CJ Foods’ platform for discovering, developing and connecting Korean culinary talent with audiences around the world. Moving beyond simply raising awareness of K-food, the initiative focuses on helping global consumers experience Korean cuisine in practical and repeatable ways through chef-led cooking classes, pop-ups, competitions and other interactive programs. By supporting chefs at different stages of their careers and enabling them to communicate the flavors, techniques and cultural context of Korean cuisine, Cuisine.K aims to help K-food evolve from a cultural trend into an everyday choice for consumers worldwide.

The Korea Fisheries Association (KFA), an implementing organization for the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries’ Overseas Market Development Program for Korean Seafood, has been actively promoting Korean seafood products in global markets through various marketing initiatives aimed at raising awareness and expanding consumer demand. As part of these efforts, the program featured hands-on cooking classes for local culinary students and consumers, highlighting the quality of Korean seafood while introducing diverse cooking techniques and practical ways to incorporate Korean seafood ingredients into everyday meals.

About CJ Foods

CJ Foods, a business unit of CJ CheilJedang, is a global food company delivering a variety of products ranging from food ingredients and frozen/chilled foods to appetizers. Established as Korea’s first sugar manufacturer in 1953, CJ Foods has grown to become the country’s largest food company. Today, it is leading the global food industry with its renowned Korean food brand, bibigo™. In the U.S., CJ Foods operates its business through CJ Schwan’s, a U.S.-based affiliate, running 20 production facilities across the country. The company operates in multiple regions worldwide including South Korea, the U.S. (as CJ Schwan’s), Japan, China, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

For more information, visit https://www.cj.co.kr/en/aboutus/business/lifestyle-foods

About the Korea Fisheries Association

The Korea Fisheries Association (KFA) is an organization dedicated to supporting the development of Korea’s fisheries sector and strengthening the competitiveness of its seafood industry. As an implementing organization for the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries’ Overseas Market Development Program for Korean Seafood, KFA works to raise global awareness of Korean seafood products and expand export opportunities through international promotional and marketing initiatives, support for seafood exporters, and hands-on consumer experience programs in overseas markets.



Cuisine.K Alumni Chefs, including Chef Yeon-ju Lee (Center), are demonstrating K-Seafood recipes for local consumers and content creators

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