MINISO Brings Its Signature MINISO LAND Experience to Bangkok with the Latest CentralWorld Store

BANGKOK, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On November 6, MINISO opened the new landmark MINISO LAND at CentralWorld in Bangkok, bringing local consumers a new IP-driven retail experience through its highly distinctive store design and extensive portfolio of IP products. During the opening, CHOUCHOU, one of MINISO’s newest proprietary IPs, made its Southeast Asia debut, becoming a key highlight of the new store.



MINISO LAND CentralWorld Draws Crowds of Consumers on Opening Day in Bangkok

Located on the sixth floor of CentralWorld in the heart of Bangkok, the store sits within one of the city’s leading shopping and lifestyle destinations, attracting both local consumers and international visitors. The location enables MINISO to further connect with young consumers and IP enthusiasts while bringing a mix of IP products, trendy collectibles and lifestyle experiences to the landmark retail destination.

Spanning more than 1,100 square meters, MINISO LAND CentralWorld carries forward the immersive design language established across representative MINISO LAND locations. Bold colors, large-scale visual installations and scenario-based displays come together to create a park-style retail environment, reinforcing the distinctive visual identity of the MINISO LAND store format. The store features an IP Zone, an IP Plush Zone and a General Merchandise Zone. Distinct IP themes and spatial designs connect the three areas, integrating products and IP content throughout the customer journey to create a sense of fun and discovery.



MINISO LAND CentralWorld Features a Vibrant, Immersive Park-Style Retail Environment



Themed IP Displays and Playful Design Elements at MINISO LAND CentralWorld

Beyond its distinctive store design, an extensive portfolio of IP products is another key part of the MINISO LAND experience. The opening of MINISO LAND CentralWorld marks the Southeast Asia debut of CHOUCHOU, one of MINISO’s newest proprietary IPs.

CHOUCHOU is a little spirit that lives alongside humans, loves exploring the world and collecting the small wonders of nature. The debut features the CHOUCHOU Nature Album Series vinyl plush surprise box collection, giving local consumers a first look at the new character. MINISO’s popular proprietary IP YOYO also features in its latest series, including Baby Angel, Magic Wish Girl collection and art figurines, further expanding the store’s proprietary IP offerings.

MINISO LAND CentralWorld also features a selection of licensed IP collaborations making their Thailand debut or offered as MINISO LAND CentralWorld store exclusives. These include collections featuring Winnie the Pooh, Disney’s Stitch and Mickey Mouse, classic Chiikawa characters, Hello Kitty and Friends x The Powerpuff Girls, responding to local consumers’ enthusiasm for beloved characters and trending IPs. The DUNDUN Chicken series, meanwhile, incorporates Muay Thai elements into MINISO’s proprietary IP design, reflecting local culture and consumer preferences while adding a distinctly Thai touch to its global product portfolio.



Consumers Explore the Immersive Retail Experience at MINISO LAND CentralWorld



Consumers Discover MINISO’s New Proprietary IP CHOUCHOU at MINISO LAND CentralWorld

MINISO also prepared a range of interactive activities for consumers, including a store map check-in challenge, purchase promotions and gift redemptions such as a Thai-inspired YOYO garland fridge magnet, encouraging consumers to explore different IP settings and products while adding more fun and discovery to the visit. During the opening, consumers and IP enthusiasts visited the store, discovering new releases from CHOUCHOU, YOYO and popular licensed IPs, taking photos, completing check-ins and joining interactive activities to immerse themselves in the store’s park-style atmosphere.

From Shanghai to Bangkok: MINISO LAND’s Signature Design Language

Since the first MINISO LAND opened in Shanghai in 2024, the format, one of the key concepts in MINISO’s theme park-style store portfolio, has expanded across China and into overseas markets. In August 2026, MINISO opened its 100th theme park-style store in China in Chengdu, continuing the signature design language seen at landmark locations including Shanghai Nanjing Road and Guangzhou Grandview Mall. MINISO LAND CentralWorld brings this established experience to one of Bangkok’s most prominent commercial destinations.

Thailand is one of MINISO’s core markets in Southeast Asia. Since entering Thailand in 2016, MINISO has continued to deepen its presence in the country for around a decade. With an active young consumer base and strong enthusiasm for IP, Thailand has also become an important market for MINISO to introduce new store formats, launch new IP products and explore localized experiences. MINISO’s retail network in Thailand has expanded from Bangkok to major tourism and regional centers including Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Phuket, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen and Nakhon Ratchasima. Through immersive park-style store formats like MINISO LAND and MINISO FRIENDS, the brand continues to elevate its offline retail experience in the market, with CentralWorld marking its latest investment in Thailand.

From MINISO LAND’s signature store design to its growing mix of proprietary, licensed and localized IP products, MINISO LAND CentralWorld demonstrates how MINISO connects products, spaces and consumer experiences through IP. Looking ahead, MINISO will continue to explore new possibilities in IP and consumer experiences, bringing more joy to consumers around the world.



MINISO LAND Shanghai Nanjing East Road Flagship Store

About MINISO

Founded in 2013, MINISO is committed to becoming the world’s leading IP operation platform. Through its dual-engine model driven by top licensed IPs and proprietary IPs, MINISO has built a worldwide IP ecosystem, offering immersive consumption experiences powered by value-for-money and aesthetic products featuring IP designs. Guided by its “Life is for Fun” philosophy, MINISO delivers engaging experiences and emotional value for consumers around the world. For more information, please visit https://www.miniso.com/.

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