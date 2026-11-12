Nine Listings Transfer to the NYSE in 2026 Amounting to $500B in Market Cap

Large-cap transfers and a broad issuer community point to the strength of the NYSE. In addition NYSE’s state of the art technology processed a new peak in message volumes on November 5.

Key takeaways

The transfers: Nine companies have moved from Nasdaq to the NYSE year to date, including three former Nasdaq-100 constituents and the largest bank transfer in history with Fifth Third Bank.

Nine companies have moved from Nasdaq to the NYSE year to date, including three former Nasdaq-100 constituents and the largest bank transfer in history with Fifth Third Bank. The capital: Nearly half a trillion dollars in market cap has transferred to the NYSE from our competitors this year, compared with $185 billion that has moved to our competitor from the NYSE this year, according to FactSet.

Nearly half a trillion dollars in market cap has transferred to the NYSE from our competitors this year, compared with $185 billion that has moved to our competitor from the NYSE this year, according to FactSet. The community: 70% of the S&P 500 and 74% of the publicly listed Fortune 500 trust the NYSE as their home.

and trust the NYSE as their home. The infrastructure: The NYSE processed 1.166 trillion messages on November 5, about 4% above the prior peak, with system performance in line with previous peak days.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Nine companies have transferred their listings to the New York Stock Exchange this year, and the issuers making that move are substantially larger by median market cap than those who moved in the opposite direction this year. The NYSE has also welcomed a diverse set of new issuers, and its systems handled a new peak in trading volume without issue.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/nyse/9383352-en-nine-listings-transfer-to-nyse

Kraft Heinz rings NYSE bell to mark its listing transfer.

Large-cap transfers to the NYSE

AstraZeneca, Kraft Heinz, and Skydance: three Nasdaq-100 companies have moved to the NYSE this year. A fourth large-cap name, Fifth Third Bancorp, also made the switch, marking the largest bank transfer in history.

Other issuers that have transferred from Nasdaq to the NYSE year to date include Criteo SA, Trinity Capital, Inc., Nova Minerals Corp., Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. and Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.

What the data reveals

Data shows the scale and profile of the issuers on the move:

Nearly half a trillion dollars: Market cap that has transferred to the NYSE from competitors year to date, compared with $185 billion that has moved from the NYSE this year.

Market cap that has transferred to the NYSE from competitors year to date, compared with $185 billion that has moved from the NYSE this year. $15.7 billion: The median market cap of issuers transferring to the NYSE, compared with $1.4 billion for issuers transferring to competitors.

The NYSE also looked at the 21 companies that have left to join the Nasdaq-100 over the last 40 years and found that their price-to-earnings multiples contracted relative to peers. On average, valuations were 7.4% lower relative to peers in the year following announcement of the transfer than before it, and 9.6% lower in the year following entry into the Nasdaq-100.

Why execution quality matters to issuers

Exchange transfers at this scale rarely come down to prestige alone: one of the most important distinctions is how shares trade.

Recent NYSE research highlights why issuers often look to the exchange’s hybrid model: having a human Designated Market Maker (DMM) paired with algorithmic execution dampens intraday price swings and deepens liquidity during high-stakes closing auctions.

Strength of the NYSE community

Seventy percent of the S&P 500 and 74% of publicly listed Fortune 500 companies trust the NYSE as their home. This year, the NYSE has also welcomed a diverse set of issuers, including Jersey Mike’s, Reformation, HawkEye 360, Madison Air, Forgent Power Solutions, Bob’s Discount Furniture, and Once Upon a Farm.

Veradermics Inc. claimed the top-performing debut by both offer-to-current and offer-to-day-one return, and Madison Air’s listing marked the largest U.S. industrial IPO in nearly three decades.

Infrastructure built for peak volume

Amid a market selloff on November 5, the NYSE processed 1.166 trillion messages, about 4% above the prior peak set during the April 2025 volatility. System performance was in line with previous peak days.

Equities: Equity exchange message volumes ran roughly 16% above their prior peaks, led by NYSE Texas (up 63%), NYSE American Equities (up 60%) and NYSE National (up 36%).

Equity exchange message volumes ran roughly 16% above their prior peaks, led by NYSE Texas (up 63%), NYSE American Equities (up 60%) and NYSE National (up 36%). Options: Options exchange message volumes ran roughly 10% above their prior peaks, with NYSE American Options up 8% and NYSE Arca Options up 12%.

Large-cap transfers, a diverse class of new listings, and a market that performed on its busiest day all point to the same thing: a growing community of issuers that trust the NYSE as its home.



NYSE beats competition in market cap of listings transfers.



Issuers moving to NYSE have an outsized median market cap.

NYSE’s Chris Bergan talks the value prop of the Big Board.

Source