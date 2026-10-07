TOKYO, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Hospitality Asia Event Series has successfully concluded the 5th Hospitality Japan Conference (#HJC2026), held on October 6–7, 2026, at The Capitol Hotel Tokyu in Tokyo. As a premier two-day leadership assembly, the conference brought together Japan’s foremost asset owners, operators, developers, investors, and technology visionaries under the country theme: “Redefining Hospitality: Strategic Insights Beyond Borders in Japan.”



5th Hospitality Japan Conference (HJC2026) Concludes in Tokyo, Redefining Strategic Growth Across Japan’s Hospitality Sector

Aligned with the regional mandate, “Leading Hospitality Forward: Investing in Design, Driving Results,” HJC2026 moved beyond broad macro-generalities to deliver grounded execution strategies and calculated risk frameworks designed to unlock new performance benchmarks across the Japanese market.

High-Impact Global and Local Industry Participation

The landmark event demonstrated strong institutional interest, drawing 292 actual unique attendees representing 193 leading companies from across the region. Across the two-day assembly, 92 expert speakers led dynamic discussions across three co-located summits, supported by 35 event sponsors and partners showcasing cutting-edge solutions. Daily participation remained strong, with 222 attendees on Day 1 and 132 attendees on Day 2.

While Japanese delegates formed the majority of the delegation at 87.29%, international attendance spanned Singapore (4.47%), the Americas (2.75%), Thailand (2.41%), Europe (1.03%), India (1.03%), as well as delegates from Indonesia, Malaysia, and other global markets. The audience comprised a balanced, high-caliber cross-section of the ecosystem, led by Hotel Management and Operations (27.74%), Design, Build, and Project Delivery (18.84%), Technology Vendors (13.01%), Asset Ownership (12.33%), Investors and Private Equity Funds (9.25%), and Advisory Services (8.90%).

Summit Highlights & Strategic Insights

DAY 1: Hotel Investment Summit & Hotel Design Summit

Day 1 ran two concurrent summits focusing on capital strategy and spatial value creation. The Hotel Investment Summit Japan (HISJ2026) addressed critical debt engineering, valuation models, operational yield optimization, and risk management strategies.

“I found the agenda particularly engaging, especially the market update sessions which are vital to our strategic planning. The program selection this year was impeccably curated, delivering immense value to attendees. For me, participating in this investment conference is essential to staying ahead on market trends, operating models, and capital allocation strategies in hospitality.”

— Yutaka Maruyama, Representative Director, Chief Operating Officer World Brands Collection Hotels & Resorts

Simultaneously, the Hotel Design Summit Japan 2026 explored spatial performance, master planning, and the commercial viability of modern architectural concepts within Japan’s heritage and luxury segments.

“The business-focused perspective provided at this event was exceptional. As a designer, attending HJC2026 offered invaluable insight into the client’s mindset, understanding their priorities, financial metrics, and expectations. Being able to cross over between the Design and Investment summits on Day 1 provided a seamless, connected understanding of design’s true commercial impact.”

— Austin Ede, Senior Designers Gensler Associates International Ltd

DAY 2: Hotel Revenue Summit

Day 2 focused on commercial strategy at the Hotel Revenue Summit, addressing total revenue management, margin protection in high-cost environments, dynamic distribution tactics, and reducing friction in guest acquisition channels.

“As we look to penetrate Japan’s specialized niche markets, direct engagement with local operators and stakeholders is paramount. This conference has done an outstanding job of bridging international solutions with local market dynamics, fostering seamless connectivity with key industry players.”

— Malte Blistein, Senior Director of Sales & Account Management – UK, US, and Japan Trivago

Exhibition, B2B Business Match and Meet, and High-Value Networking

Across both days, the conference featured a dedicated exhibition zone where sponsors and partners showcased next-generation operational tools, technologies, and guest experience platforms. Structured business matching and curated networking sessions enabled attendees to engage in high-intent commercial dialogues, laying the foundation for future joint ventures, developments, and operational partnerships across Japan.

“When we learned that HJC was hosting its 5th edition in Japan, we knew we had to be on board. The event was exceptionally well-curated, enabling us to engage in highly intentional, high-value commercial conversations with decision-makers.”

— Camille Venturina, Director APAC Sojern x Rategain

Looking Ahead

The 5th Hospitality Japan Conference reinforced the country’s position as one of the most attractive, resilient, and dynamic hospitality markets globally. Hospitality Asia Media thanks all sponsors, partners, speakers, and delegates for contributing to a landmark gathering in Tokyo.

For post-event media assets, detailed summit coverage, and upcoming event dates, please visit Hospitality Japan Conference.

PR Newswire is the Official Media Partner of 5th Hospitality Japan Conference (HJC2026).

About Hospitality Asia Event Series

The Hospitality Asia Event Series is a leading platform for senior leaders across the region’s hospitality and tourism sectors. It is known for bringing together key decision-makers and industry innovators while creating strong opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange, and strategic collaboration.

The series features seven flagship events across Asia, including the Hospitality Indonesia Conference (HIC), the Hospitality Vietnam Conference (HVC), the Hospitality Thailand Conference (HTC), the Hospitality South Korea Conference (HSKC), the Hospitality Malaysia Conference (HMC), the Hospitality Philippines Conference (HPC) and the Hospitality Japan Conference (HJC). These events attract a high-level and diverse audience from across the region.

Hospitality Asia is distinguished by its balanced engagement of both C-level executives and senior professionals such as Vice Presidents, General Managers and Directors who manage contracts, negotiations and daily operations. Supported by regional advisors who provide real-time market insights, the content focuses on practical strategies that enable participants to drive business growth.

The series is guided by four summits that represent the main drivers of industry success. These include the Hotel Investment Summit Asia #HISA, the Hotel Design Summit Asia #HDSA, the Hotel Revenue Summit Asia #HRSA and the Travel Byte Summit Asia #TBSA. Each summit is delivered with a localized approach to ensure relevance and meaningful engagement with the region’s most important opportunities.

To learn more about Hospitality Asia, please visit our website at www.hospitality-asia.com.

Media Contact:

Ifnur Hikmah

ifnur@hospitality-asia.com

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