How to get Zara Larsson’s iconic bouncy blowout without breaking the bank: A hairstylist reveals her top tips

A bouncy blowout is every girls dream, but a good curl starts long before the actual process.

Having quality haircare products can make or break how a curl look holds and feels on your hair throughout the day.

And as someone who has always struggled with curl longevity, reaching for products that are packed by people I trust is always the way to go.

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When it comes to iconic makeup looks and hair styles that look award-winning salon level looks, there isn’t anyone who does chic bounce like Zara Larsson.

And after speaking with an award-winning artists hair stylist, we are here to deliver the trade secret from her iHeartRadio Music Festival look.

With just four products, Zara Larsson’s blowout can be yours. Credit: MONDAY Haircare

They say a girl’s best friend is diamonds, but what if I told you it is actually curls that have been designed to last?

I couldn’t tell you the amount of times I have become so frustrated with my hair for not styling how intended it to or dropping as soon as I step outside.

You know the feeling. It makes you want to pull your hair out.

But a quality hair style starts long before you brush it through or apply any heat to your precious locks — having a quality haircare routine, can truly shape how your hair manages different styles.

For those looking for a bouncy blowout that is backed by professionals then this one is for you.

Zara Larsson’s iconic look is achieved each night by celebrity hair stylist Rachel Lita and she has spilled the tea on how she creates a bouncy salon worthy blowout with only four products.

“She loves to feel free when she dances, so having that movement in the hair is such an important part of the look,” says Rachel.

“The way it moves with her throughout the show really becomes a beautiful part of the performance.”

Taking to Instagram, stylist Rachel Lita, gave Zara Larsson fans and haircare lovers alike the perfect step by step tutorial for a bouncy blowout and here’s how you can get it.

“I prepped the hair with the MONDAY Haircare Ultra Gloss Shine Spray before adding in the MONDAY Haircare Volume Texturizing Mousse mainly on the roots. After brushing some of the texturizing mousse throughout the hair I went in and blowdried before using a 1/2” curling iron to do a blowdry set,” Rachel said via Instagram.

“While the hair set, I sprayed the MONDAY Haircare Sleek Hold Hairspray all over before taking the hair out of carefully placed pins. I then brushed the hair out and sealed it again with the Sleek Hold Hairspray and finished with some MONDAY Haircare Repair Hair Oil.”

The award winning singer swears by this New Zealand born haircare brand to get her staple look. Credit: MONDAY Haircare

Haircare shouldn’t be busy and cause unwanted stress before the day or a special event.

It should provide a level of self care that comes with taking care of your precious locks the way they deserve it.

MONDAY Haircare is providing award winning hair products that don’t break the bank but create a luxurious look every single day.

Their dermatologically tested formulas focus on natural ingredients with a 100% recyclable mission at heart.

Everyday can be a good hair day when you start with MONDAY and to get your very own “Never Ending Midnight Sun Blowout,” shop Zara Larsson’s haircare essentials here.

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