6 things you should probably replace in your garage this summer

Garages operate as a nebulous in-between space — they’re kind of outside, but also kind of inside. They’re not usually an area where you spend tons of time, beyond walking to and from your car, storing gardening tools like your lawn mower and throwing miscellaneous house overflow into a corner. Maybe you’ve tried to declutter and organize the space in the past. But generally, the garage is easy to neglect.

When was the last time you checked those old cardboard boxes to make sure they weren’t disintegrating? What about your 15-year-old disaster kit that definitely needs replacing? Have you taken a walk around to check out how your shelves and hooks are holding up? We consulted two experts to shed some light on items in your garage that need some attention ASAP.

Emergency supplies

People often store emergency supplies in their garage, but because of their location and infrequency of use, those kits often expire without anyone noticing. That becomes a big problem during a natural disaster or power outage, and with those events becoming increasingly common, it’s vital to have an up-to-date emergency kit.

Advertisement Advertisement

Julianna Strickland, founder of the Los Angeles-based organizing service Space Camp says that she finds that 90% of the emergency supplies she goes through in people’s garages are expired or no longer usable. “People don’t realize or remember that bottled water expires, batteries expire and first-aid kits expire. All the protein bars you put in your emergency kits expire. Staying on top of that is huge.”

Ready America well-stocked shopper. “Very complete and I like the fact there’s a card inside that if you fill it out and send back to the manufacturer, in five years’ time they will remind you it’s time to replace the shelf-stable food and water. Makes being prepared easier.” After replenishing your emergency supplies, Strickland recommends writing expiration dates on the outside of bins and setting a calendar invite on your phone six months prior to the expiration dates, so you can proactively replace everything. $66 at Amazon

Cardboard boxes and bins

Garages often house sentimental keepsakes, like mementos from parents, your children’s baby clothes or a box of your grandparent’s stuff that you just haven’t had time to go through. If that’s the case, you should move those items out of bins that don’t have a weather-tight seal, says Strickland, and buy ones that do. Otherwise, you risk those items getting damaged by water, mildew, mold and even air. “It’s not an investment that you need to make all at once necessarily,” she explains. “You can do it a few bins at a time. Also, everything in your garage will fit nicer if the bins are fairly uniform, because you can maximize the space.”

Back-stock pantry items and toiletries

It happens to most people at one time or another — you forgot that you were proactive and had bought a bunch of extra cat food for Fluffy, tucked it away in a corner of your garage and now it’s past the expiration date. This is something Strickland sees often when she organizes a garage. She also finds tons of wasted toiletries.

“I know a lot of people, especially if they are a Costco or Sam’s Club member, like to buy things in bulk and use their garage to store back-ups of things,” she says. “But if they don’t have a great system for shopping their own stock and bringing it into their home before they go to the store again, those things sit on the shelves for a long time and go to die.”

Amazon best kitchen organizers for 2025 and makes spotting bulk bottles of soap or olive oil as easy as spinning a wheel. “I’ve never understood calling it a lazy Susan, because Susan does more than double-duty!” says Julie Bestry, owner of Best Results Organizing , who likes this pick for items that are tall or wobbly because it has high sides. The dividers take your organizing to the next level by keeping categories separated. $23 at Wayfair

Shelving

Not all garages are as well-protected against the elements as a house, which means shelving and other built-ins may be more susceptible to damage over time. Time to take a close look at them to make sure they’re still in tip-top shape. “There are quite a few materials that simply aren’t built for the conditions garages are exposed to,” says Aaron Cash, president and co-founder of Garage Living, a nationwide company that specializes in garage transformations.

Advertisement Advertisement

He advises replacing inexpensive shelving — and especially cabinetry — made of particleboard or medium-density fiberboard. “These materials might look fine at first, but they tend to warp, swell or break down when exposed to moisture or fluctuating temperatures.”