Gout Gout makes mockery of U20 100m final but just falls short of sub-10 second time

Aussie sprint sensation Gout Gout took a little while to get going but eventually burned off the field in the U20 national 100m final on Saturday.

Expectations were high ahead of the race that Gout might finally break the elusive 10-second barrier but, sadly, it wasn’t to be with conditions once again working against him.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Gout Gout waves to crowd during race

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The teenager was second after the first 50m, but stormed over the top to easily clear the field to the point he could even offer a wave to the crowd before crossing the finish line in 10.21 (+0.5m/s).

The result sees Gout qualify for the world junior championships, which has been his target since making the decision to skip this year’s Commonwealth Games.

Gout came in as the fastest qualifier, with all eyes on whether he could break his PB and the magical 10-second barrier, but instead he may have to wait to do it on the world stage have eased through the final 15m.

The 18-year-old phenomenon ran 10.19 (+0.3m/s) in the 100m heats of the Australian Athletics Junior Championships in Brisbane on Friday.

Last week, Gout ran 19.67 in the 200m at the national athletics championships at Sydney Olympic Park to become the first Australian to legally break the 20-second mark over the distance.

Gout blitzed Jamaican legend Usain Bolt’s under-20 time of 19.93 set in 2004 to claim the world record in the age group.

More to come …

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