Travelers revisit golden age of flying as nostalgic collectibles make major comeback

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American Airlines is leaning into nostalgia as it marks its upcoming centennial, unveiling a new set of retro-inspired trading cards for passengers.

Starting in early May, travelers will be able to collect the cards directly from pilots on select flights, with wider availability expected ahead of the summer travel season, the airline said in a press release.

The cards feature a mix of modern aircraft and historic planes that helped shape the airline’s legacy.

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Alongside current fleet types such as the Airbus A321neo and Boeing 787, the airline is releasing special edition cards highlighting vintage aircraft including the DC-3, 707-123 and MD-80.

“These trading cards are a culmination of 100 years of special moments shared between pilots, planes and passengers,” said Captain Alan Johnson, American’s vice president of flight operations.

Each card includes an image of the aircraft, technical details and historical facts, giving aviation enthusiasts a collectible piece of airline history.

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Passengers are encouraged to ask pilots for the cards, which will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, the airline noted.

American plans to print millions of cards in time for summer, increasing the chances for travelers to get one.

Fox News Digital reached out to American Airlines for further comment.

On social media, aviation fans have already embraced similar offerings, with passengers frequently sharing videos of themselves asking pilots for trading cards on flights.

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Delta Air Lines has offered pilot trading cards for years and expanded the idea with a centennial-themed collection in 2025, distributing millions of cards to passengers.

Posts across platforms like TikTok show passengers requesting trading cards from pilots before and after their flights.

Fox News Digital previously reported that American Airlines began tapping into nostalgia earlier this year as part of efforts to enhance the passenger experience.

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The carrier introduced a retro-inspired in-flight menu tied to its centennial celebration, with dishes debuting in February and expanding in the months that followed.

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The offerings include items modeled after meals from the early days of commercial aviation, such as beef Wellington, prawn cocktail and Waldorf salad.

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