8 lightweight travel musts that won’t hog room in your carry-on, starting at $10

There are so many positives that come with traveling. Visiting new places, trying new foods, getting a break from your day-to-day routine — what’s not to love?

At the same time, it’s hard to ignore that traveling is a luxury that costs a pretty penny, especially when you add checked bags to the equation. To keep baggage fees down and minimize time at the airport, some folks bypass the check-in counter altogether and just bring a carry-on. Of course, if you go this route, you have to carefully choose what you pack — the smaller and lighter, the better.

With this in mind, we’ve rounded up eight of our favorite slim, trim products that come in handy without taking up a ton of space. For instance, instead of bringing that book that you wanted to read on the plane, opt for a Kindle e-reader. It’s thin enough to slip into almost any pocket in your bag. Store charging cables in this palm-sized $10 organizer. And while you may not be able to bring your bulky nightstand charging station, this compact option juices up both your phone and AirPods or Apple Watch at the same time. Check out all eight products below and start traveling light.

Amazon No in-flight entertainment is definitely a bummer. And sometimes, the entertainment they do provide just doesn’t measure up. Here’s your genius plan B: This palm-sized phone holder lets you prop up your device to watch your favorite shows or movies hands-free and at eye level. It easily attaches to your tray table or luggage handle, so it’s a no-brainer, space-saving add-on. Flight crew members even use it for travel, and then keep using it once they’re back home. “As a commuting flight attendant, [this] comes in very handy!” one reviewer said. “At home, I like it propped up on the counter.” $11 with coupon at Amazon

Amazon While some travelers use AirTags to track their checked luggage when they hand it over at bag drop, I also toss one in my carry-on in the event that there’s no more overhead space on the plane, forcing me to gate check it. With an AirTag, I’m able to track my bag, no matter where I am in the world, from the “Find My” app on my smartphone. “This is my third AirTag,” one traveler wrote. “I keep one in my suitcase/carry-on/purse whenever I travel. It’s how I knew American Airlines left my bag at the airport and how I knew Delta sent it on a flight before the one I was on. … It’s worth the peace of mind.” $25 at Amazon

Amazon I travel with a lot of tech — laptop, tablet, smartwatch, over-ear headphones. Yes, I have a lot of stuff to charge. In true type-A fashion, I was thrilled to find this $9 case a few years ago. It has just enough compartments to keep all of the cables for my devices neatly stowed, organized and easily accessible. What I love most, though, is that it doesn’t take up much space in my carry-on. Almost 17,000 Amazon shoppers are big fans too. “I was able to fit more than four different charging cables, a power bank and a small power brick,” one five-star reviewer wrote before co-signing my rave review, saying it “doesn’t take [up] much space at all.” $10 at Amazon

Amazon Reading a book is one of the simplest ways to pass time on a long flight. There’s one problem, though: A book can take up so much valuable space in your carry-on or personal item. A Kindle e-reader lets you download as many books as you’d like, and since it’s almost paper-thin, you won’t sacrifice much space in your bag. Also, if you’re flying at night, you won’t need the overhead light to read since the screen is illuminated and glare-free. “This is my most prized possession,” gushed one shopper. “I can read in the dark, and in the sun, there are different lighting settings, I can change the font and size, I did get the 16 GB but I don’t think I’ll ever even use that much storage, I’ve had it for 6 months and have charged it maybe 5 times, and sometimes only as a just in case because of travel, and I read every single day for a minimum of an hour. So many books are available and it’s easy to upload your own PDF documents as well.” $150 at Amazon

Amazon This is one of my favorite tiny travel buddies. On certain airlines, the in-flight entertainment is pretty top-tier, with recent releases that aren’t even available on streaming services. But when I use those low-quality wired earbuds that plug into the seat’s headphone jack, I hear the plane’s engine more than the movie dialogue. This Bluetooth transmitter, which is basically the size of an AirPods case, allows me to tune in with my noise-canceling headphones. Also, setting it up took me maybe five seconds. “It was [a] game-changer for a nine-hour flight,” one impressed Amazon reviewer wrote. “The free earbuds they hand out hurt my ears after a while and don’t cancel out the loud noise of the plane. This device was exactly what I was looking for.” $35 at Amazon

Amazon Travel experts and frequent fliers say packing cubes are one of the easiest ways to stay organized and free up space in your luggage when bopping between locations. One thing you definitely don’t want to do? Overpack your carry-on. These compression packing cubes keep you organized and flatten bulky clothing to give you more space in your luggage for other things. “I used these cubes on a recent vacation and they worked great!” one impressed shopper wrote. “[I packed] 10 days of clothes in my carry-on. I had an extra cube left over and took it along and used it for T-shirts I bought on my trip.” Read more: The best compression packing cubes of 2024, tested and reviewed $14 with coupon at Amazon

Amazon One of my secrets to staying calm when traveling is to stay as organized as possible — and this palm-sized passport wallet has just enough compartments to keep important documents within reach. It’s slim enough to slip into any pocket and has slots for a passport, credit cards, a boarding pass and even a pen. Best of all, there’s RFID blocking built in to protect sensitive personal data. This passport wallet also comes with two recovery tags from ReturnMe, the world’s largest lost and found company. One pilot gave it a glowing review. “Got this to hold my important things I need to fly — certificate, medical [card] and passport,” the travel pro wrote. “They also offer you a lost and found reward so if you lose it, it can be easily returned to you and the company provides you a reward.” $20 at Amazon

Amazon This is the newest addition to my travel bag, and I’m still amazed by its size and practicality. At home, I use a bulky two-in-one charging station that gives my phone and Apple Watch some juice when I’m asleep. Since it’s too cumbersome to take with me when I travel, I found this gizmo, which does the same thing in a compact package that folds up smaller than my palm. Can you tell how impressed I am? It supports MagSafe charging and nightstand mode on both the Apple Watch and iPhone, so you’ll be able to see the full-screen clock on both devices while they charge. Keep in mind, though, that this isn’t a portable charger and needs to be plugged into an outlet to work. “This charger is small, lightweight, but still entirely functional,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It is one less thing to worry about when packing.” $130 at Amazon

