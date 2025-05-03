A future of reproductive medicine where humanity and trust sit in harmony with spectacular advances in artificial intelligence

SINGAPORE, May 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Artificial intelligence, or AI, is transforming our lives in dynamic and challenging ways, including the ability to create life.

In assisted reproduction, AI and automation tools have taken fertility specialists to new frontiers in precision, efficiency and personalisation with the technology beaming with promise for patients striving for parenthood.

However, a world leader in reproductive medicine has warned of the dangers of “racing ahead of the rules” as AI algorithms and codes create new dimensions in fertility health care.

Speaking at the 2025 Congress of the Asia Pacific Initiative on Reproduction (ASPIRE) in Singapore today, Professor Ying Cheong said human connection, trust, transparency and ethical responsibility must remain “at the heart of what we do” as fertility clinics increasingly embrace the technological wonders of AI.

She is Professor of Reproductive Medicine at the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom where her research interests include uterine health with interdisciplinary collaboration in electronics and computer science in the development of clinical tools.

“AI-driven tools offer promise through validation for example in optimising ovarian stimulation by predicting patient responses, reducing ovarian hyperstimulation risk, and improving oocyte yield,” Professor Cheong explained.

“Machine learning models assist in embryo selection with the aim of improving implantation rates and pregnancy success.

“Beyond the laboratory, AI and automation are streamlining fertility clinic workflows. Robotics-assisted micromanipulation, AI-enhanced incubators, and non-invasive preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) are advancing embryo assessment.

“Meanwhile, wearable biosensors and intrauterine devices are emerging as potential AI-integrated tools for real-time uterine monitoring.”

Yet, Professor Cheong said artificial intelligence in assisted reproduction posed a range of questions relating to:

trust in clinical tools;

data privacy and patient consent;

commercialisation, ownership and power; and

regulatory and ethical parameters.

“AI tools require clinical validation across diverse populations, and ethical concerns around bias and decision-making must be addressed,” she said.

“The technology should complement, not replace clinical expertise ensuring a human-in-the-loop approach. With careful validation and ethical oversight, AI can improve accessibility, affordability and success rates in fertility treatment.”

Professor Cheong also highlighted the importance of building a social data ecosystem that allows data to be shared responsibly, securely and with full public transparency.

“Trustworthy AI starts with trustworthy data,” she explained. “That means models like a Social Data Foundation where patients, providers and researchers collaborate equally,’ she said.

“We need to be mindful of making access to advanced technology in reproductive medicine accessible for all, for example through open access AI platforms and public private partnerships.

“AI is here now, and we need to adapt fast. While it will transform our tools, it must not transform our purpose.

“In a world racing to build smarter machines, our greatest achievement will be remembering how to be better humans.”

Around 2,000 experts in fertility health, including scientists, clinicians, nurses and counsellors, are attending the ASPIRE Congress at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre in Singapore. For more information, go to www.aspire2025.com

Source