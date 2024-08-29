A ‘major time-saver’: This bestselling veggie chopper is 50% off for Labor Day

A vegetable chopper must be doing something right to amass over 81,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. So what sets the No. 1 bestselling Fullstar 4-In-1 Vegetable Chopper apart? Unlike choppers where you have to keep pulling a string to slice your veggies, this gizmo gives you a uniform dice in one fell swoop. Plus, it comes with four interchangeable blades if you want to switch up the shape of your produce. Even better? It’s marked down to $25 (from $50) during Amazon’s Labor Day sales event.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

The 50% price chop drops this cult favorite to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Even so, when you consider the amount of time and effort it’ll save you, that’s pretty priceless, no?

Why do I need this? 🤔

Even those of us who love cooking don’t feel like chopping vegetables every now and then — and others absolutely detest it. With this vegetable chopper, what used to take a considerable amount of time now takes seconds.

Place your vegetable of choice over one of the dice blades fitted to the chopper (it comes with one large and one small), press the lever down and bam: You’ll have perfectly cubed produce that falls right into the attached storage container, keeping messes off your counter. You’ll want to make sure your vegetable is trimmed small enough to fit over the blade, but that’s so much easier than having to cut up the entire thing. (Oh, and if you’re prone to sobbing whenever you cut an onion, this will spare you!)

In addition to a dicing blade, the Fullstar comes with spiral and ribbon blades (zoodles, anyone?) and there’s a finger guard to help protect against painful nicks and cuts. Speaking of pain, this chopper is suitable for anyone with arthritis or weak hands because it takes much of the effort out of slicing and dicing. The soft-grip handle and nonslip base also offer more stability.

Cleaning is pretty convenient too, since the chopper can be disassembled and placed on the top rack of your dishwasher. You’ll also get a cleaning brush and two cleaning scrapers to help scrub residue from the corners of the blades, but use caution — they’re sharper than they look.

We see more salads, soups and salsas in your future, thanks to this time- and energy-saving veggie chopper. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 81,000 Amazon customers are smitten with their Fullstar Vegetable Chopper.

Pros 👍

“Impressive!” said one happy home cook. “It makes chopping up small veggies like baby carrots, onions and celery a breeze! I’m a senior now with arthritis, and this really helps speed things up in the kitchen while giving my achy hands and fingers a break from the rigors of manually chopping up everything.”

“Where have you been all my life?” mused another satisfied shopper. “I hate chopping fruit and vegetables, but I like to make my own food … I am so impressed with the performance. I chopped 1.5 pounds of carrots, one apple and one small onion in no time for ginger carrot soup … I was eating that soup by the time it would have normally taken to chop all those ingredients by hand.”

“The built-in container is a game-changer when it comes to maintaining a clean and organized kitchen,” shared a third fan. “As you chop or spiralize, the container neatly collects the ingredients, minimizing mess and saving precious counter space. The transparent design allows for easy monitoring of the food prep progress, adding a practical touch to the overall functionality.”

Cons 👎

Some reviewers noted that de-gunking the blades can be tricky. “My only complaint is it is not super easy to clean, and the blades are extremely sharp, so you need to be careful,” wrote one. “If you clean it immediately after use with a spray faucet and use the brush that comes with it, it certainly helps.”

Several buyers had the same complaint as this user, who wrote, “I wish the top locked into the base so that you didn’t have to hold them together. It’s just a little cumbersome.” That said, they also called it “amazing for meal prep.”

How ’bout some freshly minced garlic to go with that pasta primavera? Amazon shoppers love this rolling helper for quicker meal prep.

If garlic is a staple in your house, you'll use this all the time — not only does it make easy work of chopping up multiple cloves at a time, it'll also help prevent smelly fingers. "So far, I have really enjoyed using this handy little tool," wrote a satisfied user. "With its sturdy design, it's proven to be quite the workhorse in my kitchen. The compact size is a real space-saver, fitting snugly within my cluttered drawers. The best part? It's remarkably easy to use. No more wrestling with awkward tools or worrying about nicking my fingers."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

