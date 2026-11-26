New Bangkok center to accelerate innovation in translational research as Thailand builds a stronger science-driven economy

BANGKOK, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) and Chulalongkorn University (Chula), through its Scientific and Technological Research Equipment Centre (STREC), today opened the STREC-Chula-Agilent Experience Center in Bangkok. The center is Agilent’s first collaboration of its kind in Thailand and a new platform for advancing scientific research and innovation in the country.



(from left) Dr. Prompong Pienpinijtham, associate professor at Chulalongkorn University, Professor Wilert Puriwat, President of Chulalongkorn University, Bharat Bhardwaj, vice president of APAC sales at Agilent, and Dr Vimala Sreenivasan, vice president of APAC customer service at Agilent, at the opening of the new Experience Center in Bangkok.

Built on the principle of “in Thailand, for Thailand,” the center sits on Chula’s national research campus near the Siam commercial hub. It will conduct research and method development and offer scientific demonstrations, training and internships in analytical science, spanning health, biotechnology, food safety, environmental monitoring, pharmaceuticals and advanced materials.

Combining STREC’s academic expertise with Agilent’s broad portfolio of mass spectrometry and other enabling technologies, the center will shorten the path from laboratory discovery to published research and real-world application. Thai researchers and students will gain hands-on access to advanced instrumentation in the heart of Bangkok, supported by Agilent application scientists.

That access comes as Thailand builds a stronger science-driven economy that fosters growth in various sectors through R&D, aiming research spending toward a government target of 2% of GDP by 2027.¹ Beyond the university, the center is open to companies in all industries, providing them with a trusted local source to bring discoveries toward commercial use. It will also serve as an incubator for homegrown innovation, supporting Thai startups and academics in testing new ideas, with workshops and training to expand capabilities needed to meet growing demand across industry.

“This collaboration reflects Chulalongkorn University’s commitment to translating research into practical benefits for society,” said Professor Wilert Puriwat, president of Chulalongkorn University. “By combining STREC’s scientific expertise with Agilent’s advanced analytical technologies, we are creating more opportunities for researchers, students and industry to work together on real-world challenges. The center will provide a valuable setting for hands-on learning and collaborative research, helping develop the people and capabilities needed to turn scientific discoveries into practical solutions. We look forward to this partnership strengthening Thailand’s research capacity and supporting innovations that improve quality of life.”

“We are delighted to partner with Chulalongkorn University on this experience center,” said Bharat Bhardwaj, vice president of APAC sales at Agilent. “Our portfolio of mass spectrometry solutions, spanning liquid and gas chromatography as well as inductively coupled plasma systems, delivers accuracy, speed and reliability for labs worldwide. Now Thai researchers can put them to work on the problems that matter most to people in Thailand to improve the quality of life.”

“This agreement reflects the trust that Chula places in Agilent and demonstrates how the best outcomes come when academia and industry work together for the long term. We look forward to supporting Thailand’s scientists and young talent for many years to come,” Bharat said.

Thailand is a key growth market for Agilent, with more than 25 years of investment in the country. The partnership with Chulalongkorn, Thailand’s oldest university, builds on that commitment. Over the past three years, Agilent has expanded its Asia-Pacific footprint by opening more centers of excellence to bring great science to life, and this center puts that ambition to work in Thailand.

About the Chulalongkorn University

Established in 1917, Chulalongkorn University is Thailand’s first university and a comprehensive research university located in Bangkok. Through education, research and innovation, the university develops knowledge and talent to address societal challenges and contribute to sustainable development. Chula works with academic, government and industry partners in Thailand and internationally to bring research into practice. Its Scientific and Technological Research Equipment Centre (STREC) provides advanced analytical testing, specialist expertise and training in scientific instrumentation, supporting research and development across universities, public agencies and private-sector organizations. More information is available at https://strec.chula.ac.th.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.95 billion in fiscal year 2025 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

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