SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — JMGO today announced its Black Friday deals on the JMGO IRIS Series, featuring special pricing on its 4K@120Hz home theater projectors. The promotion also includes the versatile N1S 4K, giving consumers more options for enjoying big-screen entertainment at home.



JMGO Black Friday Deal

JMGO IRIS Ultra Max: Flagship 4K@120Hz Projector with 3-in-1 Optical System

JMGO IRIS Ultra Max delivers a premium cinematic experience with true 4K@120Hz, 6,500 ISO lumens of brightness and a 10,000:1 native contrast ratio, bringing vibrant colors, deep blacks and refined shadow details to the big screen. Its 3-in-1 optical system combines 0.88–1.7:1 optical zoom, four-way lens shift (vertical ±130%, horizontal ±53%) and an AI-powered gimbal, giving users more flexibility to adjust image size, position and projection angle across different room layouts.

JMGO IRIS Ultra Max is available for $2,999 (MSRP: $3,499) on Amazon and the JMGO official website through December 6, 2026.

JMGO IRIS Ultra: 4K@120Hz Projection with 7,000:1 Native Contrast at Exceptional Value

MGO IRIS Ultra delivers true 4K@120Hz, 4,500 ISO lumens of brightness and a 7,000:1 native contrast ratio. Its deep blacks preserve subtle shadow detail and give dark movie scenes greater depth. The 0.88–1.7:1 optical zoom works with four-way lens shift (±130% vertically and ±53% horizontally) to give users more flexibility in image size and positioning across different room layouts.

JMGO IRIS Ultra is available for $1,899 (MSRP: $2,399) on Amazon and the JMGO official website through December 6, 2026.

JMGO N1S 4K: Accessible 4K Big-Screen Entertainment

JMGO N1S 4K is an entry-level 4K UHD projector with 3D Blu-ray support. Its 127° adjustable gimbal lets users aim the image at a wall or ceiling, while the Golden Triangle Stability design helps keep the projector steady. Customers can also choose one of four complimentary accessory options, including a stand, a projection screen, or two pairs of 3D glasses.

JMGO N1S 4K is available for $729 (MSRP: $999) on Amazon and the JMGO official website through November 30, 2026.

For those looking for higher brightness, the JMGO N1S Ultra combines 4K triple laser technology with 2,800 ISO lumens of brightness, making it well suited for living room entertainment. Starting today, it is available for $999, its lowest-ever price, on Amazon and JMGO official website.

Set Up Your Home Theater in One Purchase

This Black Friday, JMGO’s website will offer four projector bundles at special prices during a 24-hour flash sale on November 27, for everything from living room movie nights to backyard screenings.

IRIS Ultra Max Home Cinema Bundle — Includes the IRIS Ultra Max projector, a floor stand, two pairs of 3D glasses and a choice of a 100-, 120- or 135-inch Photon Screen . The bundle starts from $3,279 with the 100-inch screen.

— Includes the IRIS Ultra Max projector, a floor stand, two pairs of 3D glasses and a choice of a . The bundle starts from with the 100-inch screen. IRIS Ultra Home Cinema Bundle — Includes the IRIS Ultra projector, a floor stand, two pairs of 3D glasses and a choice of a 100-, 120- or 135-inch Photon Screen . The bundle starts from $2,339 with the 100-inch screen.

— Includes the IRIS Ultra projector, a floor stand, two pairs of 3D glasses and a choice of a . The bundle starts from with the 100-inch screen. N3 Ultimate Home Cinema Bundle — Includes the N3 Ultimate projector, a floor stand, two pairs of 3D glasses and a choice of a 100-, 120- or 135-inch Photon Screen . The bundle starts from $2,199 with the 100-inch screen.

— Includes the N3 Ultimate projector, a floor stand, two pairs of 3D glasses and a choice of a . The bundle starts from with the 100-inch screen. N1S 4K Portable Screen Bundle — Includes the N1S 4K projector, a 100-inch portable screen, a floor stand and two pairs of 3D glasses for $799.

These special bundle prices will be available exclusively on JMGO’s official website for 24 hours only.

About JMGO

Founded in 2011,JMGO has become a visionary leader in intelligent projection technology, dedicated to pioneering research and cutting-edge design for over a decade. Looking ahead, we will continue to be driven by technological innovation, enhance user experience, and lead the industry forward. To explore more JMGO projectors, please visit JMGO.com.

Source