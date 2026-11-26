Developing D-SaLife® since 2017, the Korean chip designer advances a system that checks blood glucose level from saliva

SEOUL, South Korea and SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Dongwoon Anatech Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 094170), a Korean fabless semiconductor company and a pioneer in saliva-based glucose monitoring sensor, today announced that it has received Digital Medical Device Manufacturing GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) certification from Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) in connection with D-SaLife®, its saliva-based glucose monitoring system under development.



Dongwoon Anatech’s D-SaLife® saliva-based glucose monitoring system

Diabetes is one of the fastest-growing health challenges in the world. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Diabetes Atlas, 11th Edition, about 589 million adults aged 20 to 79 were living with diabetes in 2024, and the number is projected to reach 853 million by 2050. Furthermore, it is reported that the number of people who have not yet been diagnosed with diabetes but are at significantly high risk of developing type 2 diabetes, such as people with prediabetes, obesity or overweight, is as high as nearly 2.5 billion.

All of these people need to monitor their blood glucose levels routinely. However, for many people, checking glucose still means pricking a finger to draw blood, a routine that can discourage regular monitoring.

D-SaLife® is being developed to measure glucose levels from saliva. Dongwoon Anatech began developing the system in 2017 and has spent nearly a decade advancing it, applying the micro-signal sensing and precision control technology it built through two decades of analog semiconductor design.

A new GMP standard for digital medical devices

The Digital Medical Device Manufacturing GMP was newly introduced under Korea’s Digital Medical Products Act, which took effect in January 2025. In addition to conventional manufacturing and quality management, it reviews requirements specific to digital products, including software development lifecycle management, cybersecurity and the management of AI algorithms. Because the framework is new, MFDS published a Q&A guide and held briefing sessions for the industry in September 2026 to help companies prepare.

D-SaLife® must meet the requirements of both Korea’s In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Act and the Digital Medical Products Act. The new certification follows the In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Medical Device GMP certification Dongwoon Anatech received in July 2026 for products used in clinical performance studies. A separate IVD manufacturing GMP certification for commercial production is still required. The company plans to proceed with exploratory and confirmatory clinical studies and the remaining regulatory steps in accordance with applicable regulations.

“The Digital Medical Device Manufacturing GMP is the most recently introduced framework, so there were few precedents to refer to, and we had to build a quality management system that meets new standards for software and AI algorithms,” said Dong Cheol Kim, CEO of Dongwoon Anatech. “Our experience in systematic development and quality management from semiconductor design made this certification possible. It is a meaningful step in the D-SaLife® regulatory process, and we will continue with the remaining clinical studies and approvals step by step.”

Global research collaboration

Dongwoon Anatech is also collaborating with the UCLA School of Dentistry on research using saliva.

About D-SaLife®

D-SaLife® is a saliva-based glucose monitoring system under development by Dongwoon Anatech that checks glucose levels using saliva instead of blood. Dongwoon Anatech entered the healthcare business in 2017 and has developed D-SaLife® based on the micro-signal sensing technology it built through semiconductor design. D-SaLife® is going through the regulatory approval process in line with the requirements of Korea’s In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Act and Digital Medical Products Act. In connection with D-SaLife®, Dongwoon Anatech received In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device GMP certification for clinical-trial products in July 2026 and Digital Medical Device Manufacturing GMP certification in November 2026. Core technologies related to D-SaLife® are patented in Korea, the United States, Europe, China, Japan and India. The company is planning to obtain its regulatory approval from the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in 2027 and aims to complete registration with the US FDA by 2029.

About Dongwoon Anatech

Founded in 2006 and listed on KOSDAQ in 2015, Dongwoon Anatech is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in analog and mixed-signal chips. The company supplies autofocus (AF) and optical image stabilization (OIS) driver ICs for smartphone cameras to global smartphone makers, as well as haptic driver ICs and body control ICs for vehicles. It is expanding into robotics and digital healthcare. Headquartered in Seoul, the company also has an office in San Jose, California. For more information, visit www.dwanatech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding product development, clinical studies and regulatory processes. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially, and Dongwoon Anatech undertakes no obligation to update these statements.