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As the holiday season begins, travelers are taking to social media to call out the most offensive etiquette mistakes they’ve seen on planes — and there are some surprising contenders.

From aisle sprinters to loud talkers, the so-called rude travelers have one thing in common: they forget they’re in a shared space.

“Passengers will oftentimes forget to pack their manners, and they’ll take their frustrations out on flight attendants, and that is just not fair,” Jacqueline Whitmore, founder of Protocol School of Etiquette in Palm Beach, Florida, and a longtime etiquette expert, told Fox News Digital.

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Flyers have been taking to Reddit this November to debate the offensive behavior.

“What is an unwritten rule of airplane or airport etiquette that more people need to follow?” one Reddit user asked.

“The window seat controls the shade. Not the middle seat, not the aisle, and not 4A 20 rows in front,” one commenter responded.

“Stay seated until the aisle has cleared to your row. I don’t want to smell your butt as you are standing next to me for 5 minutes,” another said, referring to exiting the plane once it lands.

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Many commenters complained about passengers who do not use headphones.

“Not only is it rude to FaceTime or watch Instagram or whatever without headphones, it is also against [the] policy of every airline,” said another commenter. “No one should hear the sounds coming out of your phone. Even if you’re a child.”

Gary Leff, a Texas-based travel expert and author of the blog “View From The Wing,” agreed.

“Recognize that this is a shared space,” he said. “If you’re going to have conversations, keep them at an acceptable level. Listen to headphones when you’re watching a show or listening to music. … Keep all of these things to yourself.”

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Leff joked that taking a shower is important, too.

“Come to the aircraft having taken your shower that day. Don’t go through your personal grooming on board the aircraft,” he said.

Whitmore, a former flight attendant, ranked other offenses higher.

“Back in the day when I was a flight attendant, we’d serve beef and chicken, and we’d have the carts that went up and down the aisle. Now you’re lucky if you get a pack of pretzels and some goldfish,” she said.

“Any time you bring a smelly food on [board the plane], that’s offensive because the cabin is a small, shared space,” she said.

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Taking up too much overhead bin space and using the wrong overhead bin space also topped Whitmore’s list.

“Another offense that I see is people taking up bin space that doesn’t belong to them. A lot of times, they’ll come on board, and they’ll put their bag in an overhead bin that is way up in the front,” she said.

“Passengers will oftentimes forget to pack their manners.”

“If you’re going to bring on your roller board, put it above your seat. If there’s no space, then you have to find another space in the back.”

Aisle sprinters — passengers who stand up, grab their bags and rush toward the front of a plane to exit before rows ahead of them — are often criticized too.

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“A lot of people will jump up right after the plane lands,” said Whitmore. “Technically, they’re not supposed to leave their seat until the plane is finished taxiing and has come to a complete stop.”

She said aisle sprinters have different agendas. Some want to stretch their legs. Others are worried about making a connecting flight.

“Some people have tight connections. Please let them pass by,” she said.

Bare feet and seat kickers always get honorable mentions. Another major offense: standing too close to the baggage claim conveyor carousel.

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“Don’t stand immediately next to conveyor belts, in security or baggage claim, to be reunited with your luggage,” one Reddit user said. “If everyone stands back until their bag is in sight, it lets people actually claim their items without jostling everyone around them.”

A second commenter agreed, saying, “I hate the way everyone crowds the luggage carousel.”

Leff urged travelers to remain calm during crowded holiday travel.

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The time flyers are on a plane is “ultimately a very short period of time relative to everything else we’re going to be doing over the holidays,” he said. “We will get through it.”

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