Agoda and ASEAN launch ‘A Destination for Every Dream’ Campaign this ASEAN Day

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda, in partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), has launched the ‘A Destination for Every Dream’ campaign to inspire and promote travel within the ASEAN region.

Timed to coincide with ASEAN Day celebrations, the campaign will run until the end of 2025, offering travelers exclusive deals and a curated look into travel experiences that encourage the region’s unique festivals and cultures.

The campaign features Agoda’s festival-focused travel guides, which spotlighting iconic cultural events across ASEAN Member States to encourage deeper exploration, allowing travelers to immerse themselves in the region’s rich cultural diversity. Travelers can enjoy discounts of up to 18% on accommodation, as well as savings on Agoda’s flights and activities offerings.

Damien Pfirsch, Chief Commercial Officer at Agoda, shared, “Agoda is proud to partner with ASEAN to celebrate the incredible diversity and culture of the region. ‘A Destination for Every Dream’ is about making it easier and more affordable for travelers to explore the festivals and traditions that make Southeast Asia so special.”

Mr. Oliver Chong, Assistant Chief Executive of International Group (Designate) at the Singapore Tourism Board, as the Chair of ASEAN Tourism Marketing and Partnership Working Group, shared, “This campaign reflects ASEAN’s commitment to showcasing Southeast Asia as a unique and interconnected destination, truly A Destination for Every Dream. By partnering with Agoda and AirAsia, we aim to make it easier for travelers to discover the vibrant festivals, diverse cultures, and authentic experiences that define our region. Together, we are opening doors to unforgettable journeys across our region.”

The campaign not only offers great deals but also provides travelers with comprehensive guides to the most exciting festivals across ASEAN, ensuring a memorable travel experience. Travel deals and curated guides related to the campaign are available online. For more information, visit the following websites:

