Agoda Matches Five Travel Archetypes with Five Asian Destinations

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda outlines five traveler archetypes drawn from its 2027 Asia Travel Pulse, along with the Asian destination that fits each. The survey points to fewer but longer trips, a stronger pull toward food and culture, and growing interest in quieter places and time outdoors. Value also matters, with nearly three in four Asian travelers (73%) planning to spend USD 100 or less per night on accommodation.

Slow Stayer: Buon Ma Thuot, Vietnam

Asian travelers are trading frequency for longer trips in 2027, and Buon Ma Thuot, located in Vietnam’s Central Highlands, is built for the slower pace. Use the city as a base for coffee farms and the World Coffee Museum, day trips to Dray Nur and the nearby waterfalls, Yok Don National Park and the villages around Lak Lake. It is a circuit best taken over a week rather than a weekend.

Flavor Follower: Tongyeong, South Korea

Culinary experiences and cultural exploration are tied as the leading reasons Asians plan to travel in 2027. Tongyeong, a harbor city on Korea’s southern coast, is perfect for foodies, built around the sea and best explored by appetite. Start the day at Jungang Market for freshly caught seafood, try the local oysters, and pick up chungmu gimbap—rice rolls with spicy squid and radish the city is known for. Waterfront stays keep the harbor and its restaurants close.

Culture Vulture: Lampang, Thailand

Cultural exploration shares the top spot with food among travel motivations for 2027. Lampang, a quieter northern Thai city, offers heritage without the crowds of its better-known neighbors. Ride a horse-drawn carriage through the old town along the Wang River, visit Wat Phra That Lampang Luang, a historic temple complex about 18 kilometers outside the city, and seek out the ceramic workshops behind Lampang’s famous rooster bowls.

Hidden Gem Hunter: Camiguin, Philippines

More than a third of surveyed travelers say they are likely to visit an emerging destination, small town or less-crowded spot in 2027. Camiguin is a compact volcanic island north of Mindanao. White Island, an uninhabited sandbar off Mambajao, is a short boat ride away; Ardent Hot Springs sits at the foot of Mount Hibok-Hibok, and Mantigue Island adds a quiet snorkel stop.

Outdoor Adventurer: Karimunjawa, Indonesia

After food, culture and shopping, outdoor adventures rank among the top reasons Asians plan to travel in 2027. Karimunjawa, a national park island group in the Java Sea, is for time on the water away from Indonesia’s busier coasts. Island-hop between white-sand islets and snorkel or dive the surrounding reefs. April to October is typically the calmer window for boat days.

“Travelers are getting clearer about what they want from a trip, whether that’s more time in one place, a meal worth the journey, or a few days outdoors,” said Jun Dong, Vice President, Supply at Agoda. “Different destinations fill different needs, and the right match can make all the difference. Agoda makes it easy to find accommodation that suits each style, so travelers can plan trips around what matters most to them.”

Travelers can find accommodation, flights and activities across these destinations on Agoda.com or the Agoda app, with more than 6 million holiday properties, 130,000 flight routes and 300,000 activities worldwide.

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