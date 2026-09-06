Agoda Unveils South Korean Travelers’ Top Domestic and International Destinations for Chuseok Holiday

– Fukuoka, Tokyo, Osaka, Da Nang, and Nha Trang topped overseas destinations, while Jeju, Busan, Seoul, Sokcho, and Gyeongju led domestic hotspots

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — With the Chuseok holiday around the corner, South Korean travelers are already making plans to make the most of the four-day break. According to digital travel platform Agoda, accommodation searches for international and domestic destinations have increased by 38% and 160%, respectively, compared to two weeks before the holiday period.

Based on accommodation searches made by South Korean travelers between May to mid-August 2026, Agoda found that Japanese destinations dominated the list of the most-searched overseas destinations for the Chuseok holiday. Fukuoka ranked first, followed by Tokyo and Osaka. Beyond Japan, Vietnamese destinations also proved popular, with Da Nang and Nha Trang rounding out the top five. The findings highlight South Korean travelers’ continued preference for short- and mid-haul destinations, where they can enjoy a combination of cultural experiences and seaside leisure.

Due to its proximity to South Korea with an average flight time of just 1.5 hours from Seoul, Fukuoka is one of the most accessible Japanese destinations for South Korean travelers. The destination is expected to become even more accessible with Eastar Jet’s expanded services on the Incheon–Fukuoka route through October 24, and the Busan–Fukuoka route from August 29 to October 24, covering the Chuseok holiday period.

For those making travel plans closer to home, Jeju ranked as the most-searched domestic destination, with a 131% increase in travel interest, followed by Busan (147%), Seoul (64%), Sokcho (324%), and Gyeongju (222%). Sokcho, which recorded the strongest growth in search interest among the top 5 domestic destinations, saw tourism expenditure by South Korean travelers increase by 8.2% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, according to the Korea Tourism Organization. The high growth in interest in Sokcho’, driven by its diverse mix of mountains, beaches, lakes, culinary experiences and cultural attractions, suggests that the destination could see continued visitor demand through the second half of the year, including during the Chuseok holiday period.

Gyeongju, which ranked fifth, continues to attract South Korean travelers with its historic sites and rich cultural heritage. The city’s appeal could be further boosted by expanded KTX and KTX-Eum services scheduled to begin in September, offering travelers improved rail connectivity during the autumn travel season.

Alex Park, Country Director, South Korea at Agoda shared, “As the Chuseok holiday approaches, South Korean travelers are showing strong interest in nearby destinations, with domestic travel seeing particularly strong demand. As a global travel platform, Agoda is committed to supporting travelers with diverse preferences by offering great deals on flights, accommodation, and activities, whether they are looking to explore destinations overseas or closer to home.”

As South Korean travelers finalize their Chuseok holiday plans, Agoda continues to offer a seamless booking experience across more than six million holiday properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities worldwide. To find the best deals for autumn travel to Asia and beyond, visit Agoda.com or download the Agoda mobile app. As part of Agoda’s August Mega Sale, travelers can enjoy up to 60% off on hotel bookings during the main sale through 31 August.

Source