Agoda Unveils Top 5 Cities for a Memorable Motel Stay in South Korea

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda has revealed the top five cities in South Korea where travelers are flocking to enjoy the unique charm of motel stays. Based on booking data from January to March this year, Seoul, Busan, Jeju, Incheon, and Daegu have emerged as the most popular destinations for those seeking a cozy and convenient lodging experience.

Top 5 Motel Destinations in South Korea 1 Seoul 2 Busan 3 Jeju 4 Incheon 5 Daegu

Motels in South Korea have gained popularity due to their affordability, accessibility, and distinctive local flavor. Motels often offer a personalized experience, making them an attractive option for travelers looking to immerse themselves in the local culture. With their strategic locations, motels provide easy access to city attractions, dining, and entertainment, enhancing the overall travel experience.

In Seoul, motels offer a perfect blend of comfort and convenience, allowing visitors to explore the city’s unique neighborhoods and iconic landmarks with ease. Along the coast, Busan’s seaside charm and lively markets are just a stone’s throw away from its motels, which provide the perfect base for beach lovers and seafood enthusiasts. Jeju, known for its stunning natural beauty, offers motels that serve as a welcome retreat after a day of exploring volcanic landscapes and picturesque beaches. In Incheon, with its rich history, modern attractions and proximity to the airport, motel stays cater to both leisure and business travelers. Meanwhile, Daegu’s motels offer a gateway to the city’s cultural sites and lively nightlife.

Jay Lee, Country Director, South Korea at Agoda said, “Ask any Korean and they’ll probably have fond memories tied to a motel stay, whether it’s late-night chats with friends, a spontaneous city getaway, or a quiet moment after a day of exploring. It’s exciting to see more international travelers discovering what locals have long appreciated: motels in South Korea aren’t just a place to sleep, they’re a unique and meaningful part of the travel experience. With great locations, cozy touches, and affordable prices, they’re a perfect base for discovering everything South Korea has to offer.”

Those looking for a memorable local stay in a motel can choose from close to two thousand offerings throughout South Korea. The motel booking can be combined with flights and attractions, often leading to higher discounts on Agoda. Visit Agoda.com or download the Agoda mobile app for the best deals on South Korean motel stays.

