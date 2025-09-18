Friday, September 19, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravelAI is absolutely an opportunity in travel industry, says Expedia CEO
Travel

AI is absolutely an opportunity in travel industry, says Expedia CEO

admin
By admin
0
3

Share

Arian Gorin, Expedia CEO, joins CNBC’s Contessa Brewer to discuss how AI is impacting the travel industry, growth expectations, and much more.

05:12

Thu, Sep 18 20252:31 PM EDT

Source

Previous article
Baby Shark Teams Up with the London Symphony Orchestra for a 10-Year Celebration
Next article
2025 IMS | IASO Bio Highlights Three-Year Follow-Up Data of CAR-T Cell Therapy Fucaso for Multiple Myeloma Treatment
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024