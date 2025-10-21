Airbnb adds direct messaging, new social features after app overhaul

Cheng Xin | Getty Images
Airbnb is adding new social features to its platform that allow guests attending experiences to communicate and keep in touch.
The new updates add a direct messaging feature for attendees to connect with other guests and a pre-event dashboard that shows profiles of other participants attending the experience.
Business chief Dave Stephenson said the updated tech builds on the company’s “vision for where to take Airbnb next.” Users need to opt in to social features for every experience and can unsubscribe at any time, Airbnb said.
Airbnb launched a new messaging connections feature that allows guests to interact.
Courtesy: Airbnb
The updates follow the travel company’s major app redesign in May, which brought services such as catering and personal training to the platform. Those changes also included a revamp of the company’s experiences business.
For years, the company has sought to expand beyond the home rental business, but hit pause in 2020 as the onslaught of the pandemic wreaked havoc on travel. Earlier this year, Airbnb said it would invest $200 million to $250 million in a new business opportunities.
At the time of the May app overhaul, Stephenson told CNBC that Airbnb felt it had a “strong foundation” to expand its offerings.
Airbnb also updated its artificial intelligence chatbot it started rolling out this year to answer personalized customer support questions. The tool can now cancel reservations or adjust dates when prompted and is available in English, Spanish and French to users in North America.
Other updates include new flexible carousels that show alternative listings outside initial search criteria. Maps will also include nearby landmarks, restaurants and attractions, and allow users to toggle between different views.