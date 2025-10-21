Airbnb adds direct messaging, new social features after app overhaul

Airbnb is adding new social features to its platform that allow guests attending experiences to communicate and keep in touch.

The new updates add a direct messaging feature for attendees to connect with other guests and a pre-event dashboard that shows profiles of other participants attending the experience.

Business chief Dave Stephenson said the updated tech builds on the company’s “vision for where to take Airbnb next.” Users need to opt in to social features for every experience and can unsubscribe at any time, Airbnb said.