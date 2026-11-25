XIAMEN, China, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Akuvox, a global leader in Al-driven smart living technology, today introduced MR03, its AI-powered millimeter-wave (mmWave) radar for non-contact activity awareness. Designed for senior living, residential safety, and smart monitoring, MR03 extends Akuvox’s expertise into the fast-growing global senior-care market — bringing earlier detection, faster response, and greater dignity to everyday care.



Akuvox Launches MR03, a Non-Contact Sensing Device for Senior Care

Seven Capabilities in One

Akuvox MR03 combines seven sensing capabilities in one device: fall detection, bed-exit detection, sleep monitoring, heart-rate monitoring, breathing-rate monitoring, posture tracking, and presence sensing. It eliminates the need for smart mattress pads, infrared sensors, and other standalone devices, delivering less upfront investment and simpler deployment for care projects.

Contactless Awareness, Room-Wide Coverage

With a 6 m x 4 m detection range, MR03 can cover nearly an entire room. Its camera-free design preserves the privacy and protects the dignity of elderly users who may be uncomfortable with visual monitoring.

The radar can distinguish and track multiple targets simultaneously, identifying each person’s posture, position, and movement trajectory in real time. Breathing-rate and heart-rate monitoring supports one person at a time. Powered by edge AI and machine learning, MR03 achieves over 99% detection accuracy in internal testing.

From Detection to Lifesaving Response

Akuvox MR03 is built to turn awareness into action by triggering instant alerts and coordinating connected devices and services whenever a fall is detected, helping caregivers identify risks early and respond promptly.

When integrated with Akuvox access control terminals and akubela smart locks, the system can grant temporary access to care staff, ensuring timely assistance, and it can also easily connect to third-party platforms through open APIs for more possibilities.

Flexible Installation and Deployment

Designed with installers in mind, MR03 supports wall or ceiling mounting, PoE or power-adapter power, Wi-Fi or Ethernet networking, and both initialization-wizard and batch-deployment setup. This flexibility makes it particularly suitable for senior-care facilities, healthcare institutions, residential communities and home-care projects worldwide.

Akuvox MR03 embodies intelligent care where precision meets privacy and technology meets compassion. By bringing AI-native sensing into senior care, Akuvox strengthens its global influence — extending its well-proven smart intercom and access-control expertise into a new frontier of safer, more connected, and more dignified living.

Note: For the specifications and more features of MR03, please refer to the product datasheet.

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