The lure of a coveted 2027 major invite has added further lustre to an Australian PGA Championship shaping as one of the most exciting, competitive and unpredictable in years.

Australian No.1 Min Woo Lee and major champions Cameron Smith and Adam Scott will spearhead the home assault against a formidable batch of internationals at the Lakes Golf Club in Sydney.

In somewhat of a rarity, Swedish world No.25 Alex Noren is the top-ranked player in the 156-strong field hoping to take down Spanish defending champion David Puig.

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Smith’s former Ripper GC LIV Golf teammates Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert and 2024 champion Elvys Smylie are among the other top fancies trying to wrestle the Kirkwood Cup back into Australian hands.

Between them, Lee (2023), Scott (2013, 2019) and Smith (2017, 2018, 2022) have won the PGA Championship six times.

All three are desperate to reign again, with Scott and Smith seeking to end uncharacteristic years-long title droughts stretching back to 2020 and 2023 respectively.

Lee, though, looms as the most likely as the 28-year-old strives to add an exclamation mark to an exceptionally consistent but frustratingly winless season on the PGA and DP World Tours.

Runner-up showings at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Scottish Open, a tied fourth at the PGA’s season-ending Tour Championship and two-more top-six finishes in the US have the the WA ace primed to pounce.

“Winning was one of the goals this year and I haven’t been able to do that, so it’ll be nice to win one of these two weeks,” Lee said ahead of Thursday’s first round, before the golfing roadshow moves to Melbourne for the Australian Open at Kingston Heath.

“I have had some really good results, especially at pretty big tournaments where I haven’t previously played well in, so that just shows where the swing’s a lot better.

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“So I feel like I’m close. It’s obviously harder said than done, but, yeah, I feel close.”

Lee, Scott and Noren will be the first trio out on Thursday, off the 10th tee in the marquee grouping and looking to cash in during the expected easier early-morning conditions.

With the victor earning a two-year exemption to the DP World Tour and the summer-long Australasian PGA Tour’s Order of Merit winner to secure similar benefits and a start at next year’s British Open, the stakes were already high this week.

On Wednesday, officials announced the PGA Championship winner would also clinch entry to next year’s US PGA Championship in Texas.

If not already exempt, like Scott or two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy, the 2026 Australian Open champion will also earn a start at next year’s Masters at Augusta National.

“It’s a credit to everyone working down here on the events,” said Scott, Australia’s one and only ever Masters winner.

“It’s been recognised back overseas by the governing bodies obviously, and Augusta National coming on board and supporting golf more internationally.

“These are the major championships of Australian golf. I’d love to get in the mix and have three Kirkwood Cups.

“That’d be a nice little thing for me at this point in my career. I mean, for me, I feel a little bit like everything’s a bonus at this point in my career.”

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