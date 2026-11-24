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A new study has ranked the most disrupted U.S. airports for Thanksgiving travel — and Chicago O’Hare took the top spot, with several other major hubs rounding out the list.

The rankings were recently compiled by digital travel service Nomad eSIM, as reported by local outlet Secret Chicago.

The research examined the past three Thanksgiving travel periods, analyzing flight delays, cancellations and Google reviews to assign each airport a “Chaos Score” out of 100.

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Coming in first was Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

O’Hare had a 96.73 Chaos Score out of 100, Secret Chicago reported.

O’Hare recorded delays across nearly 28% of flights over the last three Thanksgiving travel periods, lasting 93 minutes on average.

The study also found that 6.13% of scheduled departures were canceled during the same window.

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Coming in second place was John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, which had a 72.66 Chaos Score.

Researchers found that almost 20% of JFK’s Google reviews were negative. Out of 53,462 reviews analyzed, there were 10,446 one- or two-star reviews.

The study cited one Google review that ripped the airport for lack of customer service and inadequate terminal seating.

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“After arriving at JFK Terminal 4 following an exhausting eight-hour flight, we learned that our connecting Delta flight had been canceled,” the person said. “What followed was one of the worst airport experiences we have ever had.”

The traveler added, “The terminal had nowhere near enough seating for the number of stranded passengers — perhaps only a couple dozen seats for hundreds of people. Families, elderly travelers and children were left sitting on the hard tile floor for hours because there was simply nowhere else to wait.”

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Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport rounded out the top five most disrupted airports, according to The Traveler.

Other major hubs in the top 10 included Orlando, Philadelphia, Miami, Newark Liberty and Minneapolis-St. Paul.

In the report, Spencer Snell, marketing lead at Nomad eSIM, advised travelers to prepare for last-minute changes.

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“Whether that’s checking alternative flights, rearranging transport or keeping family updated on your arrival time, being able to sort things out quickly on your phone can make a frustrating situation much easier to manage,” Snell said, per the Post.

“Ultimately, the best advice is to plan ahead, stay flexible and give yourself a little extra breathing room, particularly when traveling during such a busy holiday period,” he added.

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Fox News Digital reached out to JFK Airport, Chicago O’Hare and Nomad eSIM for comment.

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