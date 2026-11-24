HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Aosom.com has been named to Newsweek’s America’s Best Online Shops 2027 list, marking its third consecutive year of recognition.



Big Finds. Shop Aosom

Presented by Newsweek in partnership with Statista, the list recognizes 500 online shops across 26 categories. The selection considered more than 9,500 U.S. online shops.

Retailers were assessed against 46 criteria covering areas such as website usability, payment, delivery, and customer service. The assessment also included feedback from more than 3,000 American online shoppers. [1]

For customers buying furniture or a backyard chicken coop online, product information and delivery details matter. These are among the parts of the shopping experience the ranking examines.

Thank you to the customers who shop with Aosom and share their feedback, and to the teams who handle everything from product selection to delivery and customer support.

As Christmas approaches, Aosom.com invites families to spruce up their homes and savour precious moments together.

About Aosom

Aosom is a one-stop online platform for furniture and large home and lifestyle products, specializing in home, outdoor, garden, pet, and leisure products.

Founded in 2013, Aosom operates across Europe and North America, with local subsidiaries in nine countries, including France, the UK, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Canada and the US.

The brand is committed to providing innovative, affordable, and high-quality products for everyday living, supported by a logistics network of self-operated overseas warehouses and dedicated customer service. Aosom’s product range, which includes brands such as Outsunny, HOMCOM and PawHut, caters to a wide range of consumer needs, from home furnishings to outdoor use. Aosom continues to deepen its local market engagement through strategic partnerships and community initiatives.

Big Finds. Fast Arrivals. Shop Aosom

www.aosom.com

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