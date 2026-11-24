Connecting 15 Economies and Elevating Asian Creative Excellence on the Global Stage

HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Organised by the Hong Kong Design Centre and with the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the HKSAR Government serving as the lead sponsor, the DFA Awards 2026 Presentation Ceremony was successfully held, honouring 209 outstanding design projects from 15 economies, five distinguished Asian design leaders, and 18 emerging Hong Kong design talents. Since its establishment in 2003, the DFA Awards has grown into one of Asia’s most influential platforms for recognising excellence in design. Through celebrating exceptional design leadership, innovative projects and rising talent, the Awards promotes cross-sector collaboration and cultural exchange, while helping thousands of awardees gain international recognition and opportunities.



(from left) Group photo of DFA Asian Design Vanguard Tianyuan LI, DFA World’s Outstanding Chinese Designer Award recipient Wallace CHAN, DFA Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Yung Ho CHANG, DFA Designer of the Year DONG Gong, and Annie WONG, Chief Operating Officer at Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, representative of DFA Design Leadership Award recipient Sonia CHENG

DFA Master Awards Presented at BODW Gala Dinner

This year, five distinguished Asian design leaders from the fields of architecture, hospitality and brand management, jewellery art, spatial design and automotive design were honoured for achievements that exemplify the diversity of Asian design and its impact on culture, business and society. The BODW Gala Dinner cum DFA Awards Presentation Ceremony, held on 17 November, conferred five prestigious awards. The evening brought together leading figures from the design, business and cultural sectors, with awards presented by Ms Vivian SUM, JP, Permanent Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, and Mr Steve LEUNG, BBS, Chairman of Hong Kong Design Centre. Yung Ho CHANG received the DFA Lifetime Achievement Award, while Sonia CHENG was named recipient of the DFA Design Leadership Award. Wallace CHAN was honoured as the DFA World’s Outstanding Chinese Designer, DONG Gong was recognised as the DFA Designer of the Year, and Tianyuan LI received the DFA Asian Design Vanguard. Together, they demonstrate how Asian design has moved beyond products and aesthetics to shape brand experiences, drive urban development, foster cultural exchange and enhance quality of life.

Outstanding Projects and Young Talent Honoured

In addition to the Master Awards, the DFA Design for Asia Awards (DFAA) and DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award (YDTA) were presented at the DFA Awards Presentation Ceremony held on 18 November by Miss Yvonne IP, Assistant Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries, Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the HKSAR Government, alongside an illustrious line-up of design and industry luminaries, including the DFA Awards Masters Dr KAN Tai Keung, Tino KWAN and Yung Ho CHANG. The DFAA aims to recognise outstanding design projects that embody Asian perspectives and create meaningful impact across Asia, while YDTA aims to nurture and support emerging Hong Kong designers in gaining overseas experience to benefit local design industry upon their return. The ceremony recognised 209 of the region’s finest design projects that embody Asian aesthetics, culture and perspectives while achieving widespread impact across Asia, as well as 18 emerging talents and design graduates.

Ms Rainy CHAN, Executive Director of Hong Kong Design Centre, said, ‘The value of design lies not only in creating better products, services or experiences, but also in addressing the challenges of our time through creativity and generating positive impact for society, industries and cities. Today, Asian design is demonstrating unprecedented vitality and influence. More designers and creative talents are drawing inspiration from their own cultures and lived experiences to develop innovative solutions with a global perspective, while making their mark on the international stage. Through the DFA Awards, Hong Kong Design Centre seeks to continue discovering and recognising outstanding talents and projects that drive design forward, fostering greater exchange and collaboration between Asia and the rest of the world. We hope to bring more outstanding design achievements to global attention.’

Connecting the Global Design Community and Expanding International Opportunities

Beyond recognising design excellence, the DFA Awards helps awardees expand their international presence. Awardees may promote their achievements through the internationally recognised DFA Design for Asia Awards Endorsement Mark, gain exposure through the DFA Awards website and exhibitions such as the DesignInspire organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, and receive invitations to international forums, gala dinner, and industry exchange programmes that offer valuable networking and showcase opportunities. Furthermore, all winners are featured in the DFA Awards publication, Design for Asia: DFA Awards 2026 (ISBN: 978-988-71743-1-8), which showcases the representative works, professional backgrounds and design philosophies of this year’s award recipients. Available through selected bookstores and international design libraries, the publication offers readers worldwide insight into their achievements and innovative thinking.

To cultivate dialogue, two Fireside Chats sessions were held on 19 November, gathering DFA awardees and leaders from the design, business and cultural sectors to exchange insights and explore how design can translate stories, evoke emotions, and create meaningful connections between people, places and ideas.

In addition, a series of DFA Awards 2026 video shorts will be broadcast on HOY TV and MTR in-train TV from December 2026 to March 2027 to highlight the stories of selected design accolades.

Together, these platforms foster cross-sectoral and cross-regional commercial collaboration, strengthening the global influence of Asian design across industries and communities worldwide.

To download the DFA Awards 2026 press kit, please visit: https://bit.ly/4j66Mmz

DFA Awards 2026 Results Overview

DFA Lifetime Achievement Award

Yung Ho CHANG / Founding Partner and Principal Architect of Atelier Feichang Jianzhu

Renowned as a pioneer of contemporary Chinese architecture, Yung Ho CHANG co-founded Atelier Feichang Jianzhu with Lijia LU in 1993. Beyond his practice, CHANG has exerted a profound influence on contemporary architecture through academic leadership. He served as the founding head of the Graduate Center of Architecture at Peking University, head of the Architecture Department at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and is currently Dean of the Faculty of Architecture and a Chair Professor at the University of Hong Kong. His extensive contributions embrace critical publishing, active participation in international exhibitions such as the La Biennale di Venezia, and serving on the distinguished Pritzker Architecture Prize jury. The DFA Lifetime Achievement Award 2026 honours his enduring dedication to spatial design, practice, and education.

DFA Design Leadership Award

Sonia CHENG / Chief Executive Officer of Rosewood Hotel Group; Vice Chairman and Executive Director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

A visionary business leader and creative force, Sonia CHENG is at the forefront of her fields, be they luxury hospitality, fine jewellery. As Chief Executive Officer of Rosewood Hotel Group and Vice Chairman and Executive Director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, she has revitalised legacy brands with a particular alchemy of refined taste, cultural relevance and experience-led curation, all converging under her unique design sensibilities. By weaving together culture, craftsmanship and contemporary design, she has elevated iconic brands into globally admired symbols of modern luxury. The DFA Design Leadership Award 2026 recognises her exceptional vision and systemic approach to brand transformation.

DFA World’s Outstanding Chinese Designer

Wallace CHAN / Artist & Innovator at Wallace Chan International

Beginning his apprenticeship as a carver in 1973, Wallace CHAN has continually challenged material limitations through groundbreaking technological inventions, including the illusionary Wallace Cut technique, introduced in 1987, clawless gemstone setting techniques, advanced titanium mastery, and a proprietary porcelain material five times stronger than steel. Today, his works are held in the collections of premier global institutions such as the Victoria and Albert Museum and the British Museum, accompanied by major solo exhibitions hosted across London, Venice, and Shanghai, earning international prestige while elevating Chinese design thinking, philosophical depth, and artistic innovation onto the global stage. The DFA World’s Outstanding Chinese Designer 2026 celebrates his extraordinary career, in which pioneering techniques bridge traditional craftsmanship with modern material science.

DFA Designer of the Year

DONG Gong / Founder and Design Principal of Vector Architects

DONG Gong founded Vector Architects in 2008, developing a globally acclaimed spatial design practice defined by a sensitive engagement with context and tectonic rigor. His practice is celebrated for landmark projects such as the Seashore Library, the Seashore Chapel, and the Yangshuo Sugar House, while selected works by Vector Architects have been featured at the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Venice Biennale. The DFA Designer of the Year 2026 honours his poetic spatial language and meticulous sensitivity to place and material, celebrating an exceptional body of work that has redefined contemporary Chinese architecture. He exemplifies design leadership, pushing the boundaries of contemporary Chinese architecture while inspiring the broader design community worldwide.

DFA Asian Design Vanguard

Tianyuan LI / Head of Design at Xiaomi Auto

Tianyuan LI is the Head of Design at Xiaomi Auto, where he leads the integration of advanced technology and automotive artistry. Before joining Xiaomi in 2021 to build its automotive design team from the ground up, he was the first Chinese national car designer at BMW’s global headquarters, directing the design of the flagship electric SUV BMW iX and the BMW i Vision Circular concept car. At Xiaomi, he has led the design of the SU7 and YU7 series, the Sky Nomad, and the Vision Gran Turismo concept car. Guided by a philosophy centred on emotional connections between people and vehicles, his work emphasises human-centred utility and sustainable aesthetics. The DFA Asian Design Vanguard 2026 honours his visionary achievements in electric vehicle mobility.

DFA Design for Asia Awards 2026

In the 2026 edition, 209 outstanding design projects from 15 economies were recognised, including 10 Grand Awards, 24 Gold Awards, and 175 Silver, Bronze and Merit Awards. A panel of 26 renowned local and international design leaders evaluated the submissions, ensuring a rigorous and comprehensive assessment process.

DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award

The DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award nurtures local up-and-coming design practitioners and graduates aged 18 to 35, with sponsorship of up to HK$500,000 for overseas work attachments of 6 to 12 months or further studies of 6 to 18 months. This year, 18 outstanding emerging designers from diverse disciplines were selected. Through overseas study and professional experience, they aspire to build home-grown brands with international reach and inject fresh thinking into Hong Kong’s creative industries upon their return.



DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award 2026 winners with Miss Yvonne IP, Assistant Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries, Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (13th from left), Mr Steve LEUNG, BBS, Chairman of Hong Kong Design Centre (12th from left), and award presenters André FU (10th from left), Mui KINOSHITA (11th from left), Elita LAM (14th from left), Benny LEONG (15th from left) and Patrick BRUCE (16th from left)



The Awards Publication – Design for Asia: DFA Awards 2026

About DFA Awards ( www.dfaawards.com/en)

Since 2003, the Hong Kong Design Centre has launched the DFA Awards to underpin the role of designers in society, to celebrate design leadership and exemplary designs and projects with commercial success or impact in Asia, as well as to recognise the rising force of emerging designers in Hong Kong. The DFA Awards, through its seven major award programmes, has grown in its international influence in Asia. The seven award programmes include DFA Lifetime Achievement Award, DFA Design Leadership Award, DFA World’s Outstanding Chinese Designer, DFA Designer of the Year, DFA Asian Design Vanguard, DFA Design for Asia Awards and DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award.

About Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) ( www.hkdesigncentre.org/en )

Hong Kong Design Centre is a strategic partner of the HKSAR Government in leveraging the city’s East-meets-West advantage to create value from design.

The major programmes include Business of Design Week (BODW), bodw Future Lab, DFA Awards, Fashion Asia Hong Kong and DESIGN@HKG (formerly BODW In the City). Since 2024, we have also been operating the DX design hub in Sham Shui Po, dedicated to fostering emerging design talents and facilitating collaborations and exchanges in the design industry, as well as providing visitors an immersive experience through innovative exhibitions, fashion showcases and cultural events.

To achieve our goals, we:

Cultivate a culture of design

Bridge stakeholders to opportunities that unleash the power of design

Promote excellence in various design disciplines

About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency ( www.ccidahk.gov.hk/en )

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) since 2009, was established in June 2024. CCIDA is a dedicated office under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative sectors with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate development of the arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. CCIDA’s strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and multi-disciplinary collaboration, promoting industrialisation of the arts, culture and creative sectors under the industry-oriented principle, and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community, thereby reinforcing Hong Kong as Asia’s creative capital and our positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.

Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to some of HKDC’s activities/projects only, and does not otherwise take part in such funded activities/projects. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this publication and relevant materials/events (or by members of the project teams) are those of HKDC only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.

With thanks to:

Media partners (in no particular order)

Art and Market, Art Map, art4d, Creative Home, DESIGN COOL, Designspeak Asia, Design Gravity, Design More, EveryArt, FRAME, Guangdong Radio and TV, Hong Kong Economic Journal, Home Journal, 工業設計 , Lifestyle Journal, L’OFFICIEL, LUXE, The Culturist, Yangcheng Evening News, 青年建築雜誌

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