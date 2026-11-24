AFLW best-and-fairest winner Georgie Prespakis believes there is plenty of scope for improvement in her game as she attempts to steer Geelong to a maiden premiership.

Prespakis made history on Monday night, joining older sister Maddy in winning the competition’s highest individual honour.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Georgie Prespakis wins first AFLW best and fairest

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But it is a premiership Prespakis truly craves and she will be an envious onlooker when North Melbourne take on Melbourne in Friday night’s grand final.

“It was a weird feeling looking at the North and Melbourne girls just chilling out on the waters and knowing they’re training to be in a grand final,” Prespakis said.

“I really hope we as a club can get there one day and no doubt we’re absolutely close.”

Geelong rose from 13th last year to second in their first season under experienced coach Mick Stinear, only to bomb out of the finals in straight sets.

Geelong superstar Georgie Prespakis remains on the hunt for more AFLW glory, but at a team level. Credit: AAP

Prepsakis is adamant the talented Cats group – who had four players in the All-Australian team – are capable of taking the next step in 2027.

“We were able to play some really exciting football this year, and I hope that fans and people watching were super pumped about what we were able to do,” Prespakis said.

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“Unfortunately we just weren’t able to find that in finals when the pressure was high, but we took plenty of learnings from that.

“We’re super excited to hopefully contend again next year.”

Georgie Prespakis celebrates her historic win on Monday night. Credit: CON CHRONIS / AAPIMAGE

Prepsakis won the award with 30 of a possible 36 votes, averaging 30.8 disposals, eight clearances and eight score involvements across the season.

The 23-year-old also earned a third All-Australian nod and is determined to take her game to a new level next season.

“The competition evolves every year and there’s so much talent,” Prespakis said.

“There’s so much more that I can continue to grow in all parts of my game.

“I’m super excited to explore with Mick (Stinear) and my midfield coach how I can keep developing as a player and also supporting those around me.”

Prespakis, who finished second to North’s Ash Riddell last season, accepted her best-and-fairest honour with Essendon star Maddy in the crowd.

It came six years after Georgie presented the 2020 award at home to Maddy — who was playing for Carlton at the time — due to a COVID-19 lockdown.

The sisters joined Collingwood’s Albert and Harry Collier (1929 and 1930, respectively) as the only siblings across the AFL and AFLW who are league best-and-fairest winners.

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